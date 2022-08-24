ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insidious way one Australian state is disguising speed cameras as harmless machinery - and drivers are FURIOUS at the blatant revenue-raising

By Ben Talintyre
Sneaky portable speed cameras with an uncanny resemblance to heavy roadside machinery will cause misery for motorists when they're introduced in Australia next month.

The big yellow boxes, which will be rolled out across Queensland from September, contain speed cameras tasked with catching unsuspecting motorists driving through work and school zones.

They will be tested tested for two years before any decision is made on approving them for full-time use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke56n_0hSjwf1q00
More drivers will face fines for speeding following the roll-out in Queensland next month of world-first portable speed cameras (pictured) that resemble heavy roadside machinery 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfL33_0hSjwf1q00
The boxes are kitted out with a high-tech camera and a road sign to advise drivers of the speed limit

The boxes are kitted out with the high-tech camera as well as a road sign to advise drivers of the speed limit.

Many social media users were outraged by the unveiling of the cameras, claiming the move was pure revenue raising and that the cameras were designed to look like heavy machinery or, according to one person, ATM machines.

'Cleverly disguised as a solar powered earth mover,' one person commented on the Department of Transport and Main Roads post about the cameras.

'Brisbane must need funding for another tunnel,' another user chimed in.

'Isn't it ironic they look like ATM machines?' commented a third.

'Would be nice if you left it as an excavator and fixed dangerous roads me thinks,' posted another person.

Department of Transport and Main Roads Director-General Neil Scales said in a media statement that research showed a clear link between camera enforcement and a reduction in speed-related fatalities.

Speeding was one of the leading causes of fatalities and serious injuries on Queensland roads in 2021, with 74 fatalities and thousands of injuries.

In launching Road Safety Week, Transport Minister Mark Bailey announced the new speed cameras would be set up in 'high-risk' locations from September.

'So I am giving Queenslanders fair warning that these can be anywhere, anytime,' he said.

'I don't want to see another road worker killed or someone's child badly injured on their way to school just because of the recklessness of a speeding driver.'

The new speed cameras will come into action from September 9.

