Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.

The conservationist posted a heart-melting video to Instagram of Grace running up to the large display and reaching out to Steve in amazement.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned the video: 'Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace.

'She loves them (and koalas) dearly.'

'On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful,' Bindi added.

Her precious post caught the attention of many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers, who left supportive comments.

One fan acknowledged the bittersweet moment as Steve tragically died in 2006, years before he got to meet his first grandchild.

'Now we’re crying too,' they wrote, before another follower said it was 'so beautiful' to see Steve 'watching over' his granddaughter.

Bindi and her Florida-born husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace into the world in March last year.

The couple first met in 2013 when Chandler, 25, was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

The young parents have been embracing parenthood with family days out on hikes and visits to the zoo.

Bindi's father Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his children Bindi and Robert, widow Terri, and son-in-law Chandler, have continued his wildlife conservation work at Australia Zoo.

Bindi and Chandler (pictured) married in 2020, and are both devoted to carrying on the legacy of her late father, Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin