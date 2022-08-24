Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't just yell at his young receivers. The post Matt LaFleur Admits Getting Blasted by Aaron Rodgers Was a Lesson in Trust appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Aaron Rodgers sports another Canadian tuxedo look for Packers event at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a history of donning denim for the Welcome Back Packers Luncheon. He didn't disappoint this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Packers Receiver Teaches Bears Lessons from the North
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown occasionally has some wisdom for the Bears based on his time in Green Bay working in their current offense, or with Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
FOX Sports
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes
Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
Comments / 0