Davante Adams responds to Aaron Rodgers’ surprising claim

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some headlines when he insisted that his absence from organized team activities had no effect on his young receivers’ preparation. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams does not agree with his old quarterback. During an interview with The Pivot...
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice

If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
