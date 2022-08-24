ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook NW of Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Labette County, KS
City
Parsons, KS
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Parsons, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kbi
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
Z94

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
koamnewsnow.com

Maranda Collins takes Four States readers “On The Run”

Maranda Collins from Chanute, Kansas brings action, intrigue, and a strong female protagonist to the Four States area with her debut novel “On The Run.” She hit the KOAM studio during the Morning News to talk to Tawnya Bach about her debut novel, the main character – Sadie Lynch – and why she set the action right here in the Four States. She also talked about what her writing process looks like. If you’d like to pick up a copy of “On The Run” and meet the author, Always Buying Books will host an upcoming book signing – here’s what you need to know:
JOPLIN, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy