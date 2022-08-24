ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, Massachusetts shooting – Horror as ‘four family members found dead’ with one body discovered in store parking lot

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 2 days ago

FOUR people from the same family are dead after multiple shootings in a Massachusetts town.

The victims are three men and a woman, who is the “potential suspect,” according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Four people from the same family are dead after several shootings, said officials Credit: Boston 25 News
The 'potential suspect' is a woman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Credit: Boston 25 News

Officials say the incident started around 2.53pm when Lynn police responded to a report of shots fired.

Two men, aged 66 and 34, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“An initial investigation determined that a 31-year-old female was a potential suspect,” read a statement from the DA’s office.

Less than two hours later, at around 4.27pm, the woman was located in her car in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop grocery store.

The woman was found dead, allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A third adult male victim was later found dead inside of a different vehicle parked in another location.

All of the deceased individuals are related to one another, the DA said.

Their names and specific relationships have not yet been released.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy told the community there is no danger to the public.

One neighbor who lived near the scene of the first shooting told NewsCenter 5 that she heard more than 20 shots fired.

"After three minutes, over 20 shots — one after another one," she said.

"This is when I went, literally, on the floor because it was shots."

Lynn Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the DA’s office are investigating the shooting.

2d ago

The insurmountable loss of human life, those who are missing and those whose bodies have been found including the children and loved ones of the native indigenous community , across the nation since quarantine began has been unfathomable . The pain and suffering of those lost and missing, those whom have survived by them is something my own heart can’t even begin to heal . May those who have survived their lost loved ones continue to heal and the human community as well .

