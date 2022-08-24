ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Local Georgia TV station fires its longtime political commentator after anti-Trump rant where he joked about ex-president's 'looming orange face': Station exec says diatribe is 'not aligned with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting'

By Joseph Michalitsianos For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A longtime political commentator has been axed from a Georgia TV station after commenting on former president Donald Trump's appearance, remarking his 'looming orange face' may continue to sway voters.

Political analyst Bill Crane was found to have 'crossed a line' by TV executives at WSB-TV in Atlanta when he made the comments on Sunday, and the station announced Monday they would no longer have Crane on their broadcasts.

Ray Carter, vice president and general manager for WSB-TV, said Crane was fired following the comments because they are 'not aligned with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting and analysis.'

'As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately,' Carter concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUdq9_0hSjw07Q00
Political analyst Bill Crane was fired by local Georgia station WSB-TV after he remarked on Trump's 'looming orange face' during a segment about election fraud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1QBJ_0hSjw07Q00
Crane was speaking about the investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results and a judge's decision to delay Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony
Crane joked about the incident on Facebook, but also admitted he had used a 'poor choice of words' on the broadcast

After his firing was announced, Crane took to Facebook to explain the incident, and stood by his comments but admitted they 'could have been a bit more PC.'

He said that part of the reason he has been able to do his job so long is because 'I call the hard balls and strikes on either side, and attempt to do so with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun and tongue in cheek.'

Crane explained he was discussing a judge's decision to delay Senator Lindsey Graham's testimony before a grand jury in connection to the ongoing investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The political analyst, who has been with the station since 2006, continued that he 'offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large to increase Democratic base voter turnout.'

He revealed that following his comments, outraged 'calls followed to the switchboard, as well as social media posts, texts, and Emails.'

Crane said he has previously called Trump 'The Orange Man' during broadcasts, but executives felt this was a step too far for Crane.

Before working at WSB-TV and WSB radio, Crane provided political analysis for 11Alive from 2000 to 2006. He also writes a syndicated news column, 'One Man’s Opinion,' that is found in many local papers in Atlanta.

He also took a dig at those who celebrate his firing, and said 'for the Trump Nation folks who will relish this day, be careful about the grave dancing, we have had a great deal of rain, you might fall twist an ankle or worse...'

Crane, who calls himself a 'proud son of the south,' concluded by saying this would not be the end of his career, and said 'hopefully, my voice will just be relocating, versus vanishing,' but that 'time will tell.'

Comments / 23

Demo50
3h ago

Then give that man a job At msnbc. Because for that station firing him, could only means that they are pro trump and do not like any offense or teasing of their master. He was 100 percent correct regarding that orange face 🤡

Reply
5
Faye C Lee
3h ago

I like this guy! He doesn’t pussyfoot about anything! Gutsy guy. Too sad he got fire for telling the truth!

Reply(1)
7
rinker
2d ago

Well if you haven’t heard, don’t expect to be picked up by CNN and MSNBC, they have more than enough haters on their broadcast so called news, good luck trying to find a job in this changing media world, odds are you will be delivering news papers if you want to stay in the game

Reply(6)
4
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Crane
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Trump#Political Commentator#Wsb Tv#Democratic
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy