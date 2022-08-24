ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Kong live-action TV series heads to Disney Plus from producer James Wan which will explore the beast's origin story on Skull Island

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nearly 90 years after the creation of King Kong, the monstrous beast's origin story will finally be told in a new TV series from Disney Plus.

The streaming service and Disney Branded Television is in early development on a King Kong series from writer Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls) and producer James Wan (Aquaman), via Deadline.

The series will be adapted from a slew of King Kong novelizations from Joe DeVito and the original films from the character's creator, Meriam C. Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scqf1_0hSjvuzI00
Origin: Nearly 90 years after the creation of King Kong, the monstrous beast's origin story will finally be told in a new TV series from Disney Plus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jueJ_0hSjvuzI00
Producer: The streaming service and Disney Branded Television is in early development on a King Kong series from writer Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls) and producer James Wan (Aquaman), via Deadline 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYIHS_0hSjvuzI00
Novel: The series will be adapted from a slew of King Kong novelizations from Joe DeVito and the original books from the character's creator, Meriam C. Cooper

The deals for the creative team have just closed for what would be the first live-action TV series set within the world of King Kong.

Folsom will write the series, described as a, 'serialized action/adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age.'

The show will return to King Kong's birthplace - Skull Island - set during, 'the dawn of a new Kong.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYhsl_0hSjvuzI00
Writer: Folsom will write the series, described as a, 'serialized action/adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age'

The project will explore the origins of King Kong and the 'supernatural mysteries' of Skull Island as well.

King Kong will be adapted both from Joe DeVito's novelizations - which were done in cooperation of The Meriam C. Cooper Estate - and Cooper's original books as well.

Folsom will executive produce the series with James Wan through his Atomic Monster production company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXeCN_0hSjvuzI00
Mysteries: The project will explore the origins of King Kong and the 'supernatural mysteries' of Skull Island as well
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44G85e_0hSjvuzI00
Producer: Folsom will executive produce the series with James Wan through his Atomic Monster production company

Also executive producing is Dannie Festa and Marc Manus for World Builder Entertainment.

There had been a different King Kong live-action series in development back in 2017 with MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television, though it never made it out of development.

That series was also set to be executive produced by Festa, and based on both the Joe DeVito books and the original Cooper books as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vlm8R_0hSjvuzI00
Books: That series was also set to be executive produced by Festa, and based on both the Joe DeVito books and the original Cooper books as well

King Kong was created by Cooper for RKO Radio Pictures in 1933, with Cooper co-directing and co-producing the first film.

The film was re-released in 1952, and its success inspired the Japanese company Toho to create their own monster - Godzilla - who clashed with Kong in the 2021 Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Warner Bros. also released 2017's Kong: Skull Island, with Netflix also developing an anime series dubbed Skull Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMbml_0hSjvuzI00
Kong: Warner Bros. also released 2017's Kong: Skull Island, with Netflix also developing an anime series dubbed Skull Island

