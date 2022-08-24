HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team rallied to defeat CSU-Pueblo 2-1 on Thursday in the 2022 season opener in Hays. The 23rd-ranked ThunderWolves took the lead early in the second half, but the 7th-ranked Tigers fought back with two goals in the final 19 minutes of play. The Tigers start the season 1-0, while the ThunderWolves fall to 0-1. In the first half, CSU-Pueblo was on the attack taking six shots and putting three on target. The Tigers were able to fend off the ThunderWolves as the match remained scoreless at the half. CSU-Pueblo struck first as Caio Oliveira headed in a well-placed crossing pass from Reggie Nicolas in the 52nd minute. But Tigers found the equalizer in the 71st minute as Callum Frogson headed in a corner from Inigo Jimenez for the first goal of his collegiate career.

