Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 8/24
BOOKED: Gavin Allen on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Hunter Hembree on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BOOKED: Viridiana Dominguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at...
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Four earthquakes in Ellis, Russell counties Friday, Saturday
Four minor earthquakes were reported near the Ellis-Russell county line between Friday night and Saturday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.6-magnitude quake just east of the county line at 8:31 p.m., followed by another 2.3-magnitude quake at 9:20 p.m. Friday. At 6:01 a.m. Saturday, a 2.8-magnitude temblor was...
Natoma Labor Day celebration, car show will be Sept. 5
NATOMA — The Natoma Labor Day Celebration car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show will be on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon with awards at 1 p.m. and parade at 2 p.m. The event will take place on Elm street, south of the one-way street in Natoma.
NWS forecast increases the chance of weekend rainfall in Hays area
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
NWS: Weekend could bring welcome moisture to NW Kan.
The weekend could bring with it welcome precipitation, the National Weather Service is predicting. There is a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, which will bring cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s. On Sunday, the mercury will jump back into the mid- to upper-90s, with...
🎥 Governor, legislators visit children's psychiatric hospital in Hays; opens in Jan.
It was a busy week at the new location of the children's psychiatric hospital in Hays, 3000 New Way Blvd. The building in south Hays, which also houses HaysMed Business Center, is under renovation and scheduled to open in January 2023. It's part of a new partnership with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue
In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
Lead, copper in public water supplies the focus of Hays public meeting
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is holding public meetings to help communities and public water supply systems learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions. Under the LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials. This inventory is to be submitted to KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.
End your summer with a dose of living history at Fort Larned event
FORT LARNED — Labor Day Weekend traditionally signals the end of summer. Bring your summer fun to a historic close with a weekend of fun and learning at Fort Larned’s Labor Day Weekend Living History Event. Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during...
Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating
Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
Hays' Fade Factory specializes in creative razor haircuts
Leo Vasquez Jr. and a group of three others have opened a hip new hair studio called the Fade Factory off of East Eighth Street. Vasquez, 30, a barber since 2017, decided to go out on his own after working for Park Avenue Salon. Vasquez is the only barber in the shop. The other three are cosmetologists — Kelsi Nuss, Josh Heredia and Manny Peralta.
Girl Scout sign-up set for today in Hays
Girls in kindergarten through high school are encouraged to come from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the Hays Girl Scout office, 2707 Vine St., Suite 8, to sign up for Girl Scouts for the coming school year. The office is in the Northridge Plaza behind Cerv's. Girls can get signed...
🎙Post Podcast: Senior group living influences area economy
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger along with Brookdale Senior Living sales manager Brandon Taylor discuss the impact and availability of retirement communities.
Four new members appointed to FHSU Foundation board
The Fort Hays State University Foundation recently appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees: Shelley Hunt, Denis Miller, Kathy Mitchell, and Jeff Peier. Shelley Hunt, senior director of risk optimization for Koch Industries Inc. in Wichita, joins the board with many years of experience and philanthropic service. Hunt, a 1985 Fort Hays State alumna, and 1995 Wichita State University graduate has served Koch Industries or its subsidiaries for more than 35 years. Among her numerous areas of expertise in accounting, management, and leadership, her main emphasis is risk assessment.
USD 489 starts school short of essential support staff
As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
⚽ FHSU women take down Cougars in season opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - FHSU Women's Soccer started its 2022 season in dominating fashion as they defeated Sioux Falls 2-0 on Friday (Aug. 26). After a scoreless first half, the Tigers netted a pair of goals within an eight-minute span in the second half. FHSU begins the year 1-0, while USF fell to 0-1. The Tiger offense went to work early as they put three of their four shots on target in the first half, but they were unable to find the net before the break. The FHSU defense held USF at arm's length not allowing any shots in the first half.
⚽ Late goal lifts Tiger men past CSU-Pueblo
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team rallied to defeat CSU-Pueblo 2-1 on Thursday in the 2022 season opener in Hays. The 23rd-ranked ThunderWolves took the lead early in the second half, but the 7th-ranked Tigers fought back with two goals in the final 19 minutes of play. The Tigers start the season 1-0, while the ThunderWolves fall to 0-1. In the first half, CSU-Pueblo was on the attack taking six shots and putting three on target. The Tigers were able to fend off the ThunderWolves as the match remained scoreless at the half. CSU-Pueblo struck first as Caio Oliveira headed in a well-placed crossing pass from Reggie Nicolas in the 52nd minute. But Tigers found the equalizer in the 71st minute as Callum Frogson headed in a corner from Inigo Jimenez for the first goal of his collegiate career.
