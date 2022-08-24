Read full article on original website
UWS men’s soccer is putting last season success behind them heading into this year
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s soccer team is coming off a strange season. From losing their first four games, too securing the No. 1 Seed in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) tournament, to the program’s fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament. This season however for...
UMD names Cody Chupp as new men’s hockey assistant coach
Three-time national champion winning head coach Scott Sandelin has officially rounded out his Bulldog bench for the 2022-2023 season. On Wednesday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team officially named Cody Chupp as their new assistant coach. He joins newly promoted associate head coach Adam Krause on...
Duluth East girls tennis serves up cross town victory over Denfeld
On Tuesday the Duluth East girls tennis team served up a 5-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld at the Laura MacArthur Elementary courts. Norah Powell and Ella McCarthy shined for the Greyhounds on the number one singles court. Earlier in the day Forest Lake downed Duluth East 5-2 and Denfeld 7-0.
School District of Superior is facing staff shortages before school year
The 2022-2023 school year will begin for many schools, the School District of Superior begins next Monday. As kids prepare for classes, Superior schools are struggling with hiring more faculty. The School District of Superior need more substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other support staff. Amy Starzecki, the Superior School District...
Light Duluth Teal coming up next month
The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the Northland by hosting their annual Light Duluth Teal Gala. It’s coming up on September 24th. Survivors, families, and friends will gather together to celebrate hope, and hear the latest about advances in research. MOCA has...
Putting Our Kids First
Childcare, it’s a topic on many families’ minds. Services in the Twin Ports are scarce, and they are expensive. But there is a new effort to help solve some of these stressors, Project Growth. The City of Superior received the Project Growth Grant to give better access to child care and facilities in the area.
A local church is giving back to the community with a “Back to School “event
Back to school is upon us, and it’s time to gear up on all the supplies. With inflation, those supplies have steadily increased over time. There is help for community members in the form of a “Back to School Bash” sponsored by The River Church in Duluth. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 24th, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Portland Square Park in Duluth.
Sabrina Ullman: Wednesday will be cooler with chances of rain increasing in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows close to 60. A couple of light, passing showers are possible, but we stay mostly dry until Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s rain will begin at around 4am and stay close to the international border until the afternoon. From there, the rain will become more widespread, making its way east and clearing by morning.
