Back to school is upon us, and it’s time to gear up on all the supplies. With inflation, those supplies have steadily increased over time. There is help for community members in the form of a “Back to School Bash” sponsored by The River Church in Duluth. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 24th, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Portland Square Park in Duluth.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO