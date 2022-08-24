ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Can’t wait to see you again’: Fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant laid to rest

By Dakarai Turner, FOX13Memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family, friends, and colleagues from across the nation laid to rest someone they considered a brother as a funeral was held Tuesday morning for a Memphis firefighter.

David Pleasant died in a horrifying rollover crash on Aug. 10 when the fire engine he was driving, as he and three colleagues responded to a call, was broadsided by a pickup truck that ran a red light in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department accident investigation.

Pleasant, known lovingly as Pleas, a 32-year veteran firefighter, died at Regional One.

The 59-year-old and three colleagues, ages 24, 32, and 47, were all taken to Regional One with major injuries.

It was with heavy hearts that his first responder brothers and sisters gathered with his family came together to say goodbye.

“David was the epitome of a firefighter; he was an amazing man,” said Atoka fire Lt. Raymond Pelletier.

Pleasant’s four daughters spoke at his funeral service.

“My dad died as a hero, and the four of us chose to speak to make sure you know he lived as a hero as well,” said Michelle Pleasant, one of his daughters.

THE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION

FOX13 Investigates obtained police documents giving new details of the continuing police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The accident happened at about 8:20 pm, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at EH Crump Blvd. and S. Wellington St.

Investigators wrote that a 39-year-old man, driving a green 2003 Ford F150 headed westbound on EH Crump, blew through a red light and broadsided the driver’s side of the fire engine.

For the first time, a direct witness to the accident is speaking. Cathy Jackson happened to be passing through when it happened.

Jackson called it “terrifying” to see.

“The fireman was blowing his horn; he had the right of way, Jackson said, speaking o FOX13 Investigates. “When (the fire engine) got to the light, (it) went on because (it) had the green light, but the other truck, I don’t know if the guy was paying attention or not. He ran smack into him.”

The engine’s lights and sirens were activated, and it had the green light, the investigators wrote, citing a witness.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Pleasant’s fire truck had been driving on a suspended license, and the tags on the plates expired more than March 2020, according to police.

It is not clear if the driver had car insurance. Investigators write it is “unknown.”

FOX13 Investigates is not naming the driver because he has not been charged with a crime, though investigators attribute the cause of the accident to the man.

Investigators write that pleasant made “no contributing actions” to cause the accident.

Toxicology tests have been requested, but the report shows they have not yet been taken.

“I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU AGAIN”

“I can’t wait to see you again,” his second daughter, Stephanie Pleasant, said.

After hearing from their father’s colleagues, many speaking directly to their broken hearts, his family was presented with Pleasant’s badge, helmet, and a medal of honor from the International Association of Firefighters.

“To his family and loved ones, we are so sorry,” said Gina Sweat, chief of the Memphis Fire Department.

The Memphis Firefighters Association started a GoFundMe to support Pleasant’s family.

