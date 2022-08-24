Read full article on original website
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County have reopened following the cleanup from a tractor trailer crash and hazardous-materials spill. On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a summons against the truck driver. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and required I-81 North...
Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours
GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
BOTH LANES OPEN ON NORTHBOUND I-81 IN AUGUSTA COUNTY COUNTY : 3:00 PM
STAUNTON – (3 p.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The incident took place about 4 a.m. today (Tuesday, August 30) near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen.
