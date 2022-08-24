ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours

GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BOTH LANES OPEN ON NORTHBOUND I-81 IN AUGUSTA COUNTY COUNTY : 3:00 PM

STAUNTON – (3 p.m.) Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The incident took place about 4 a.m. today (Tuesday, August 30) near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cvillecountry.com

Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
STANLEY, VA
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA

