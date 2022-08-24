ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Hays Post

Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground

KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Looking for Stolen Jeep Liberty

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. Yesterday afternoon at around 12:43pm, Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook. The suspect ordered the victim at gunpoint to hand over his belongings and then fled in the victim's stolen vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male in their 20s with red hair and partially balding.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Disturbance at the Ottawa County Jail in Miami, Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening had numerous police agencies descend on the jail, assisting the Sheriff’s office. KOAM News producers talked to an official at the jail, who stated three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Public Safety
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
Z94

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Four States Home Page

Wardogs eye playoff appearance this fall

Fall sports are starting up in Oklahoma and several high school football teams are getting underway for the 2022 season Friday. The Miami Wardogs are one of those squads preparing for their first game this week. Last season, the Wardogs would finish 3-7 overall and 1-6 in district play. Of course this year they hope […]
MIAMI, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Opens its Season at Miami

We are now just hours away from kickoff between the Dewey Bulldoggers and Miami Wardogs down at Red Robertson Field in Miami. This will be a non-district, zero-week matchup. Head Coach Ryan Richardson says quarterback Trenton Muninger is going to be one of the Doggers’ main leaders this season.
DEWEY, OK
