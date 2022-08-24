ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Preview of Du Quoin State Fair opening Friday

Celebrating National Park Service Founders Day at Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park. David Newmann, with Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, discusses Thursday night's event at the park celebrating National Park Service Founders Day. Heartland volunteer helping Ukrainian soldiers, civilians wounded in the war with Russia. Updated: Aug. 25,...
DU QUOIN, IL
wsiu.org

Weekend Preview: DuQuoin State Fair turns 100

The 100th Anniversary of The DuQuoin State Fair begins Friday, August 26 with a 10 -day run to Labor Day. If the weather cooperates, it could be a record-breaking year for animal exhibits, harness racing, carnival, food, fun and stage shows and much more. The Clydesdales come to the fair for a weeklong stay. See them lead the Twilight parade Friday, Aug. 26 through the fairgrounds, and every evening at 6 p.m. when fairgoers can see the Clydesdale up close and personal.
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry

(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Du Quoin, IL
Government
Benton Evening News

Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois

When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Dougan Trust provides $4M for Southeast Mo. State scholarships, local charities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A trust will provide approximately $4 million benefitting local charities, including nearly $800,000 in support of two new scholarships at Southeast Missouri State University. According to Southeast Missouri State University, the Alberta and Neil Dougan estate gifts helped establish the R. Neil Dougan & Dr....
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois. Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
CARTERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Houser
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
Person
Josh Gross
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Chase Rice
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Signage#The Du Quoin State Fair#Chinese#Mexican
suntimesnews.com

Former Chester High School student returns to CHS as principal Jeremy Blechle takes over leadership of Chester High School

​CHESTER – Year 2000 Chester High School graduate, Jeremy Blechle, has returned to his alma mater to take over leadership of his former place of secondary education. Blechle is no stranger to the task, however, as he has been in leadership positions in numerous capacities at the school since 2007 when he began teaching and coaching at that institution.
CHESTER, IL
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO
wfcnnews.com

Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight

WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead

Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. A local organization is hoping a community center will make a difference. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/26. Updated: 24 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy