ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary

Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#U S#Congressional District#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#U S House#The Associated Press
The Independent

Extreme Republican candidates allege voter fraud after losing primaries in New York and Florida

Two of the most extreme Republican candidates who lost their congressional primaries on Tuesday are following Donald Trump’s example and blaming their defeats on electoral fraud – without providing any evidence for it.Laura Loomer and Carl Paladino, who competed in Florida and New York, respectively, both came within single digits of their more mainstream opponents. Both have spent years chasing controversy, and have run for various high-ranking public offices without success.Ms Loomer, a noted Islamophobe who has made a reputation staging stunt protests – including at congressional hearings – came within seven points of her main rival in Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Charlie Crist: Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

Democratic voters have picked congressman Charlie Crist to take on Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections. Mr Crist beat the state's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, in the last big election day before November's vote. Democrats are eager to eclipse rising star Mr DeSantis amid expectations he will...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for House seat in New York amid high-profile primaries

It was an important night for Democrats in New York and Florida during the final set of primaries before November's midterm elections. In New York, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for the state's 19th Congressional District, and in Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the impact Tuesday's elections could have on Democrats' plans ahead of November.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy