Sussex County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

After internal review, Princeton clears Sam Wang, but doesn’t release report

Princeton University has cleared embattled Princeton Gerrymandering Project director Sam Wang of allegations that he manipulated data as an advisor to the independent tiebreaker on the New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission after an internal investigation but did not release any reports detailing their findings. Michael E. Hotchkiss, a spokesman for...
PRINCETON, NJ
insidernj.com

League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP

It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Government
State
South Carolina State
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site

VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
insidernj.com

Pascrell Throws an Elbow at the GOP

CLIFTON – High gas prices have been a political boon to Republicans, who are linking them to Joe Biden and for that matter, all Democratic incumbents. But now Bill Pascrell Jr. is fighting back. The feisty congressman from Paterson stood outside city hall today, and more symbolically, across the...
CLIFTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Morris Republicans turn down League of Women Voters debates

The Morris County Republican Party announced today that its candidates will not participate in debates hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV), saying that the LWV is biased towards Democrats despite being a purportedly nonpartisan organization. “I see no benefit to the Republican candidates to participate in this type...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County

I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

