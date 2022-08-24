Read full article on original website
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
New Jersey Globe
After internal review, Princeton clears Sam Wang, but doesn’t release report
Princeton University has cleared embattled Princeton Gerrymandering Project director Sam Wang of allegations that he manipulated data as an advisor to the independent tiebreaker on the New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission after an internal investigation but did not release any reports detailing their findings. Michael E. Hotchkiss, a spokesman for...
insidernj.com
League of Women Voters Responds to the Morris GOP
It’s the voters who are going to lose, not the League of Women Voters itself. That’s from Nancy Hedinger, the president of the League of Women Voters in the Morristown area, responding to the move by Morris County Republicans to decline invites – “politely” we must point out – to take part in League debates this year.
New Jersey Globe
Morris GOP files lawsuit against Rizzo for non-payment of convention table fee
Morris County Republicans are suing Phil Rizzo for failing to pay a $1,500 fee to set up a table at their county convention in March, when he was seeking the organization line in his run for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district. In their lawsuit, the Morris GOP alleges...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
New Jersey Globe
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site
VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
N.J. family gets new home, thanks to high school students who helped build it
Roxbury High School students just finished their class assignment: building a home for a family in a section of the Morris County town. The family had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the community’s efforts and the students’ work alongside Morris Habitat for Humanity. “It was built...
beckersasc.com
Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices
Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Elizabeth Prinzi and Kyle de Clerk at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the elegant wedding of Elizabeth Rose Prinzi and Kyle James de Klerk. The nuptials took place on May 28 at Cross Keys Estate in Andover, N.J. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Joe Ciccone, followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and indoor/outdoor reception. The newlyweds honeymooned in Croatia and Greece.
insidernj.com
Pascrell Throws an Elbow at the GOP
CLIFTON – High gas prices have been a political boon to Republicans, who are linking them to Joe Biden and for that matter, all Democratic incumbents. But now Bill Pascrell Jr. is fighting back. The feisty congressman from Paterson stood outside city hall today, and more symbolically, across the...
New Jersey Globe
Morris Republicans turn down League of Women Voters debates
The Morris County Republican Party announced today that its candidates will not participate in debates hosted by the League of Women Voters (LWV), saying that the LWV is biased towards Democrats despite being a purportedly nonpartisan organization. “I see no benefit to the Republican candidates to participate in this type...
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County
I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
