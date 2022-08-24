Read full article on original website
With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis is underway in earnest. Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who...
Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
Rep. Charlie Crist takes Democratic nomination for governor
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rep. Charlie Crist has taken the Democratic party’s nomination in the race for Florida’s governor. The congressman, and former governor, will go on to face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, were considered the frontrunners in the...
Aramis Ayala takes Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Aramis Ayala won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general. Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder were all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER...
Hurricane center continues to keep tabs on 2 systems in tropics
ORLANDO, Fla. – Are the tropics starting to wake up? Maybe. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two systems, with the peak of hurricane season two weeks away. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month | Gov. DeSantis...
Forecasting Change: Americans concerned about climate
ORLANDO, Fla. – According to our media partners at Climate Central, 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change. But those 65% are convinced that only about 43% of their fellow Americans are concerned. In plain terms, that means that most Americans are concerned about the threats of climate...
Serving Those Who Served: Resources for Central Florida veterans
News 6 is committed to serving our local communities, and veterans of our armed forces make up a huge community in Central Florida. We know that sometimes it can be difficult determining where one can go for help, assistance or resources, so here’s a list of organizations, both local and national, that may be able to assist in a variety of circumstances.
California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
North Carolina fugitive captured after 9-hour manhunt, Flagler deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in Palm Coast Tuesday morning after fleeing from deputies and prompting a nine-hour manhunt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 22-year-old Taylor West, a man from Manteo, North Carolina, was wanted in his home state...
Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
Drought conditions in Texas uncover 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks.
The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history. Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary...
More sea breeze storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a high coverage of storms Thursday afternoon across Central Florida as the east and west coast sea breezes battle it out. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. And...
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
