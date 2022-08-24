ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

With the primary over, Crist, Desantis begin race for Florida governor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – With the Florida primary now decided, the race to November for gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis is underway in earnest. Crist celebrated his victory at a restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who...
Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. will exit Florida’s troubled homeowners’ insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer’s parent company announced Thursday. The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has filed...
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Rep. Charlie Crist takes Democratic nomination for governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rep. Charlie Crist has taken the Democratic party’s nomination in the race for Florida’s governor. The congressman, and former governor, will go on to face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, were considered the frontrunners in the...
Aramis Ayala takes Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Aramis Ayala won the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general. Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder were all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida attorney general. [RELATED ELECTION STORIES: Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help | VOTER...
Hurricane center continues to keep tabs on 2 systems in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are the tropics starting to wake up? Maybe. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two systems, with the peak of hurricane season two weeks away. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month | Gov. DeSantis...
Forecasting Change: Americans concerned about climate

ORLANDO, Fla. – According to our media partners at Climate Central, 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change. But those 65% are convinced that only about 43% of their fellow Americans are concerned. In plain terms, that means that most Americans are concerned about the threats of climate...
Serving Those Who Served: Resources for Central Florida veterans

News 6 is committed to serving our local communities, and veterans of our armed forces make up a huge community in Central Florida. We know that sometimes it can be difficult determining where one can go for help, assistance or resources, so here’s a list of organizations, both local and national, that may be able to assist in a variety of circumstances.
California expected to ban sale of new gasoline cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be...
Alert issued for endangered Springfield girl, 15, missing for over a week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl out of Springfield, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Myzziah Brown has been missing since Aug. 16, and is considered endangered, according to FDLE. She was last seen in the area of the 3800 block of Avon Road in Springfield, and she may currently be in the Tallahassee area, officials said.
