Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss
Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Adrian Houser gets the ball for the Brewers, while Andrew Heaney takes the hill for the Dodgers. Adrian Houser has not pitched since June 30. It will be...
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau (oblique) placed on 10-day injured list
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Brosseau will miss at least ten days after the Brewers' utility-man suffered a right oblique strain. Expect Luis Urias to see more time at third base while Brosseau is out. Per Baseball Savant on 80...
ESPN
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 24
The Dodgers and Brewers have split their first six games this season, just like they did in the 2018 NLCS. Tonight, they head back to Dodger Stadium for one last game to see who wins the season series. The Dodgers come into the game as heavy favorites, partly because they...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Corbin Burnes to Defeat Brewers
For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
Aces’ Becky Hammon Named WNBA Coach of the Year
The six-time WNBA All-Star becomes first former WNBA player to earn the honor in her first season.
