Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th

Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau (oblique) placed on 10-day injured list

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Brosseau will miss at least ten days after the Brewers' utility-man suffered a right oblique strain. Expect Luis Urias to see more time at third base while Brosseau is out. Per Baseball Savant on 80...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
DENVER, CO
Keston Hiura
Eric Lauer
Homer
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Corbin Burnes to Defeat Brewers

For the second time in three days, the Dodgers put a whoopin’ on a Cy Young-caliber pitcher, handing Corbin Burnes and the Brewers a 10-1 loss. After scoring six runs in 3.2 innings against Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins on Sunday, the Dodgers knocked Burnes out of the game with the same stat line tonight, although Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter allowed a seventh run on Burnes’ ledger.
MILWAUKEE, WI

