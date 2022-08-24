Judge allows Amtrak derailment lawsuits to move forward

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A judge allowed lawsuits filed in connection with June's deadly train derailment in Chariton County to proceed in court.

The judge heard arguments about pausing the proceedings in a virtual court hearing last week.

KMBC reports that the company that owned the dump truck the train crashed into filed motions to pause the lawsuits. The company, MS Contracting, cited that ongoing National Transportation Board investigation. The company said representatives cannot comment until that investigation is complete.

Judge Terry Tschannen ruled on Tuesday that all sides involved could still exchange information outside of the NTSB's purview. Judge Tschannen also wrote in his ruling that the parties could ask for certain restrictions on discovery in the case.

"[W]hile the court recognizes that certain information may be delayed from disclosure arising from the NTSB investigation, the court is confident that the movants' interests can be sufficiently protected through discovery objections, protective orders, and the liberal allowance of amended pleadings in the proper circumstance," Tschannen wrote.

Four people died in the train derailment near Mendon on June 27. The train crashed into an MS Contracting truck driven by Billy Barton at the track crossing on Porche Prairie Ave. Barton died, along with three others on the train.

