One person killed in Dubois County semi accident
One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
6 Speeding Tickets in Petersburg School Zone
Police are asking drivers to actually follow the speed limit after six people were given speeding tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said one person was driving 62 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone at Pike Central High School. Two...
Authorities: Two people dead, multiple people shot at Harbor House; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. Authorities say thirteen residents were evacuated and sent to a hotel after the shooting just after 7:30. Alvasia and Clay Streets surrounding the Harbor House were blocked off by authorities. Police did not comment on […]
Driving On Suspended License Lands Two In the White County Jail
The White County Sheriff’s Department reported two local residents have been arrested for driving on a suspended license. On Sunday at 7:30 PM, Deputy Wicker was on routine patrol in Norris City when he saw a vehicle with a female driver travelling eastbound on Second Street with no visible registration. The Deputy went around the block to try to get behind the vehicle, then saw that the vehicle had turned into the Dollar General parking lot. After approaching the driver, 38 year old Lanna Callahan of 532 Edwards Street in Omaha, she told the Deputy that she was just test driving the vehicle from Equality and it broke down right there in the parking lot. He asked Callahan why there was no registration visible, and she said didn’t have any plates to put on it. She said it had been sitting in a field for five years and was no longer registered to anyone. She also said she was unsure who the owner of the vehicle was.
Drivers flock to Evansville gas station for $2.38 per-gallon price
Drivers are lining up on Evansville's east side for their chance to get some discounted gas. From 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Thursday, the price of regular gas is being reduced to $2.38 per-gallon at one gas station on Burkhardt Road. The price drop is taking place at the...
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
Man dies after being pulled from Santa Claus lake
(WEHT) - Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
