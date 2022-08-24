ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police

A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Armed Bank Robbers in Hollywood

Several law enforcement agencies searching for two men who they say robbed a Chase bank at gunpoint Friday in Hollywood, according to the FBI. The armed robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the branch at 4223 Hollywood Boulevard, officials at the FBI's Miami field office said. The robbers entered...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station

The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into...
HIALEAH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lauderhill, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Neglecting Pit Bull in North Lauderdale

The chain was so tight around a dog’s neck that it was cutting into his skin, drawing blood, and causing an infection, a hospital veterinarian said. The pit bull named “Boy” belonged to Wilson Dodorye, 35, who is facing a charge of animal cruelty, according to his arrest record.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Prostitution#Violent Crime#Trafficking Girl#Fbi#Broward Sheriff S Office
NBC Miami

Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Men Arrested, Charged for Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters in Port St. Lucie

Two men from the city of Miami were arrested earlier this week after police said they stole over a dozen catalytic converters in a Treasure Coast city. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong were arrested Monday in Port St. Lucie after officers spotted the duo in a white Mercedes Benz SUV without its lights on.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Shooting Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Home

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach. Deputies arrived at the home on Northwest 7th Avenue, just blocks away from Federal Highway. Numerous empty bullet casings were at the scene. BSO has not released details on the...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves

The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NBC Miami

Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
KENDALL, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead in Fiery Morning Crash on I-75 Near Griffin Road

All southbound general-purpose lanes are shutdown on Interstate 75 after a morning crash Saturday left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The incident occured just after 8 a.m. Saturday when the victim's vehicle veered left off the roadway on I-75 and entered the grass median colliding with a concrete column, witnesses told FHP.
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Gov. DeSantis Suspends 4 Broward School Board Members From Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four members of the Broward County School Board after a grand jury recommended they be removed over alleged incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority. DeSantis announced Friday the immediate suspensions of school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Crews Battle Grass Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire that started Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry units responded at 3:45 p.m. to the first-alarm fire near Southwest 72nd Street and 76th Avenue. Firefighters found a large number of trees on fire, and the fire was spreading to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Top Democrats Hold Unity Rally in Tamarac After Primary Day Victories

After a hard fought primary season, the two top names on the Democratic party's ticket this November - gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings - were part of a rally in Tamarac. "It's about a woman’s right to choose that’s on the ballot," said Crist, who...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy