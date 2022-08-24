Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Woman Threatened Baby, Mom, Grandmother at Knifepoint: Police
A family argument that escalated into a stabbing and threats to drown a baby resulted in the arrest of a Fort Lauderdale woman, police said. Shakyah Small, 21, got into an argument with her mother Sunday over how other children in the household were being disciplined. Small went for a gun in her backpack, but another person pulled the backpack away from her and gave it to Small’s grandmother, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Armed Bank Robbers in Hollywood
Several law enforcement agencies searching for two men who they say robbed a Chase bank at gunpoint Friday in Hollywood, according to the FBI. The armed robbery happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the branch at 4223 Hollywood Boulevard, officials at the FBI's Miami field office said. The robbers entered...
NBC Miami
Veteran Broward Sheriff's Airport Deputy Arrested on Grand Theft Charge
A veteran Broward Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to work at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was arrested Friday on a grand theft charge, officials said. Deputy Michael Spencer, 49, was arrested just before 1 a.m. while he was working his shift at the airport, BSO officials said. Spencer, who has been...
NBC Miami
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at Hialeah Gas Station
The Hialeah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station at 6795 W 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The suspect, 22-year-old Brian Alvarez was pouring gas into...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized
Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Neglecting Pit Bull in North Lauderdale
The chain was so tight around a dog’s neck that it was cutting into his skin, drawing blood, and causing an infection, a hospital veterinarian said. The pit bull named “Boy” belonged to Wilson Dodorye, 35, who is facing a charge of animal cruelty, according to his arrest record.
NBC Miami
Man's Arms Nearly Amputated in Fort Lauderdale Knife Attack: Police
A Fort Lauderdale man nearly lost his arms in a knife attack, police said, and now the suspect is facing a charge of attempted murder. According to the arrest report, Christopher Colmore Carter, 37, was arguing with Michael Harris Monday afternoon and it got physical. Carter went into an apartment...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Suspicious Incident Involving Child Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child near a Fort Lauderdale school Friday morning. The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near North Side Elementary on Northeast 11th Street. According to police, a 7-year-old student said he was walking to school when a man asked if he needed a...
NBC Miami
Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police
A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy. Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed. An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot...
NBC Miami
Miami Men Arrested, Charged for Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters in Port St. Lucie
Two men from the city of Miami were arrested earlier this week after police said they stole over a dozen catalytic converters in a Treasure Coast city. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong were arrested Monday in Port St. Lucie after officers spotted the duo in a white Mercedes Benz SUV without its lights on.
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigation Underway Near Dania Beach Home
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday near a home in Dania Beach. Deputies arrived at the home on Northwest 7th Avenue, just blocks away from Federal Highway. Numerous empty bullet casings were at the scene. BSO has not released details on the...
NBC Miami
‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves
The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
NBC Miami
6 Hospitalized After Tri-Rail Train Slams Into Abandoned Vehicle, Partially Derails
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a crash Saturday morning after a Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle, injuring six people, police said. The crash happened at approximately 6:12 a.m. in the area of NW 8th Street and NW 21st Terrace. According to police, the vehicle was left...
NBC Miami
1 Dead in Fiery Morning Crash on I-75 Near Griffin Road
All southbound general-purpose lanes are shutdown on Interstate 75 after a morning crash Saturday left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The incident occured just after 8 a.m. Saturday when the victim's vehicle veered left off the roadway on I-75 and entered the grass median colliding with a concrete column, witnesses told FHP.
NBC Miami
Gov. DeSantis Suspends 4 Broward School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four members of the Broward County School Board after a grand jury recommended they be removed over alleged incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority. DeSantis announced Friday the immediate suspensions of school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie...
NBC Miami
Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
NBC Miami
South Florida High School Football Powers Kick Off 2022 Season Friday
For much of the last decade and a half, the best high school football in the state of Florida has come from Miami-Dade County and Broward County. In the 2022 season, some of the area's top programs have their sights set on a bigger prize. The FHSAA Football State Championships...
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Grass Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire that started Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry units responded at 3:45 p.m. to the first-alarm fire near Southwest 72nd Street and 76th Avenue. Firefighters found a large number of trees on fire, and the fire was spreading to...
NBC Miami
Top Democrats Hold Unity Rally in Tamarac After Primary Day Victories
After a hard fought primary season, the two top names on the Democratic party's ticket this November - gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings - were part of a rally in Tamarac. "It's about a woman’s right to choose that’s on the ballot," said Crist, who...
