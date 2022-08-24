Read full article on original website
Related
floridahsfootball.com
Florida HS Football’s 2022 Weekly Game Forecast – Week 1
While we never claim to be Joe Pinkos and we truly miss Joe and his weekly picks, we are going to try to fill the void this season with a weekly picks column of every single game scheduled to take place around the Sunshine State. Without further ado, here are...
floridahsfootball.com
Florida HS Football Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 1
As we will do each week during the regular season and postseason, we will update our rankings weekly with the Flordia Top 25 rankings, Top 10 rankings for all nine classifications, plus Top 10 rankings for SSAC 11-Man and SSAC 8-Man football while providing a Top 5 ranking for independents. We will release updated rankings each week on Wednesday during the season.
Comments / 0