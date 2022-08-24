Hear From Tim Walton, Perry Eliano, Ohio State's DBs After 16th Practice Of Fall Camp

The coaches and players feel good about the status of the secondary heading into the season opener.

The season opener against Notre Dame is quickly approaching as Ohio State conducted the 16th of 25 fall camp practices on Tuesday evening.

After practice, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton , safeties coach Perry Eliano , cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jakailin Johnson and safeties Josh Proctor , Tanner McCalister , Ronnie Hickman , Lathan Ransom , Cameron Martinez and Kourt Williams met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes Walton’s thoughts on the depth at cornerback, Eliano’s relationship with the players, Burke’s growth heading into his second year as a starter, Johnson’s bond with former wide receiver Jameson Williams , Proctor and Ransom’s return from injury, McCalister’s transition from Oklahoma State, Hickman’s role as a veteran, Martinez’s desire to make plays with the ball and Williams’ captaincy.

You can check out those interviews below, while other position units will continue to be added to our YouTube page throughout the fall. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and his unit are next up on the media schedule, as they’ll be available after Wednesday’s practice, meanwhile.

