Donald’s Secret Golf Date With Ivanka: Trump ‘Desperately Tried To Convince’ Daughter & Husband Jared Kushner To Back His 2024 Bid
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had a secret rendezvous on the golf course last week with dad Donald Trump — in a bid to thaw any icy tensions between the one-time first family.Radar has learned exclusively that the 76-year-old former commander-in-chief “desperately tried to convince” Ivanka and Jared to back his inevitable campaign for 2024.Both Ivanka and Jared were White House aides during Trump’s troubled four-year presidency, a period of their lives that supposedly convinced the pair that Donald shouldn’t seek reelection. Ivanka, 40, is said to have pleaded with her dad to retire from politics because she...
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
Tucker Carlson's Attempt At Revenge On Jon Stewart Backfires Spectacularly
The Fox News host rips the comic over his advocacy for healthcare for veterans in the weirdest way possible.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Greg Gutfeld on Mar-a-Lago raid fallout: Trump is like a black hole that swallows negative energy
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld explained on "The Five" Monday why former President Donald Trump is still popular with the American people after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. GREG GUTFELD: No matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him, he’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more folklore status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows all the negative energy, and the angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him, this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, of course, trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart, I think.
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Contently Stroll Hand-In-Hand As Donald Trump's Legal Woes Mount
Donald Trump may be in crisis mode after his Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the FBI, but daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner seemed free of any worry while going for a walk in Miami. On Saturday, August 20, the pair — whether intentional or not — wore...
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
Michael K. Williams Was High On 'Too Much Cocaine' When He Met Barack Obama, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Michael K. Williams, the late actor who passed away last year from a drug overdose, was high on drugs when he met Barack Obama in 2008, Radar has learned.The startling incident was revealed in Williams’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Scenes from My Life, which he was in the process of writing when he was found dead from a fatal fentanyl, heroin and cocaine overdose in September 2021.According to Williams, the incident took place in 2008 after Obama invited The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor to meet him during a presidential campaign stop in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“I couldn’t even put my words together,”...
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
A shocked John Kelly told Trump 'those are the heroes' after the president said having wounded veterans in a military parade 'doesn't look good,' book reveals
Kelly told Trump wounded vets "are the heroes," after Trump wanted to leave them out of a military parade. According to an excerpt from an upcoming book, Kelly was shocked by Trump's request. "I don't want them. It doesn't look good for me," Trump said of including the wounded veterans.
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
