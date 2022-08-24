ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision

When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Washington Examiner

And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist

If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Week

Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
Daily Mail

Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'

Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
