‘She-Hulk’ director reveals many of the credits scenes were improvised
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been a stranger to comedy, which is probably why She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest episodic series to come out of Marvel Studios, is finding itself slotting so effortlessly into the franchise. Indeed, for what new avenues the show is exploring as a half-hour, sitcom-esque romp in the life of lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters, it doesn’t seem like a single note is out of place even in the scope of the canon.
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Finds a Director
When Marvel first announced its plan to make its own version of Fantastic Four after three not-particularly-successful versions at Fox, they had Jon watts slotted as the project’s director. Watts was coming off three Spider-Man films and seemed like a perfect fit for Marvel’s first family. But then Watts decided to leave the project back in late April to work on things outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Marvel officially announced the movie’s release date back in July, no director was mentioned.
Idris Elba was thrilled to be invited back for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
After Idris Elba’s Heimdall was brutally murdered by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, chances of the actor reprising his role were slim. But to the pleasant surprise of his fans, the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder brought him back as he turned up at the gates of Valhalla to receive Jane, who had arrived there after finally succumbing to her cancer. Turns out even Elba was pretty surprised when the studio reached out to him to reprise his fan-favorite role.
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene
While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
Lost media enthusiasts uncover early Chris Farley-era test animations for ‘Shrek’
Before Mike Myers became the king of the swamp in 2001’s DreamWorks film Shrek and its many sequels, Chris Farley was attached to the project to lend his energetic voice to the titular computer-animated ogre before the beloved actor and Saturday Night Live alum tragically died of a drug overdose in 1997. Now, thanks to some enterprising lost media enthusiasts, more test footage has surfaced online from the Farley era of Shrek’s journey to cinema screens.
Horror fans open up their hearts to name their first genre crushes
Be still our horror-loving hearts; scary movie crushes are on the menu, and this is a feast we could dine on all day. Call us gluttons (for punishment and pleasure) because some of horror’s finest have swept us off our feet and established that, in some films, we’d never make it out alive.
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
‘The Nun 2’ lands release date for the Halloween season
One of The Conjuring franchise’s spin-offs, The Nun, has now had its sequel land a suitably spooky release date. Announced to be in the works at 2022 CinemaCon, the follow-up to the 2018 box-office success will see Bonnie Aarons return to the role of Valak / The Nun and fans can now count down the days until they see her back in action. After the original grossed $365 million from a $22 million budget, it was almost certain to return.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
