Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination
Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
Charlie Crist tells DeSantis’ supporters ‘I don’t want your vote’ on first campaign stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just over 12 hours afterwinning the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, Charlie Crist made his pitch to voters at the first stop of his general election campaign on Wednesday morning. “The plan is to win,” Crist said. As the Congressman sat down at...
Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charlie Crist has defeated Nikki Fried in Florida's Democratic governor's primary and will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist took an early and large lead over Fried as soon as the results began to pour in. It was the victory the Crist campaign expected...
DeSantis makes no mention of Crist, calls on Republicans to vote in November at speech in Seminole
GENEVA, Fla. — One day after the ballots were cast and counted and victories were declared, the two men running for governor of Florida hit the trail they hope will lead to Tallahassee. Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Charlie Crist both held campaign events Wednesday. And both wasted...
Cory Mills named Florida U.S. House District 7 GOP Primary winner
Cory Mills, a defense contractor and Army veteran, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, is vacating. The district was redrawn to include more Republican areas of Orange and Volusia counties. It had a slight Democrat lean under Murphy, but now tilts slightly Republican.
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
Daniel Webster wins Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP primary
Incumbent Daniel Webster has defeated Laura Loomer and Gavriel Soriano in the Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP race. He won with 50.7% of the votes. Loomer and Soriano faced off with Webster for a seat in a district that includes portions of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. This district expanded in the re-districting but Webster is facing a challenge from far-right candidate Loomer.
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
All Results: Florida August Primary election
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Watch WESH 2 Election Night Special. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Gov. DeSantis announces toll relief program for some Florida motorists
ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Orlando Thursday at Florida's Turnpike Headquarters. He began by slamming student loan relief, saying it is not fair to those that chose not to go to college due to the high cost. DeSantis added that he feels the...
Florida finance expert discusses next steps for student loan borrowers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's estimated President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could benefit roughly 43 million Americans with outstanding college debt. The president's plan will wipe away up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers who earn under $125,000 and up to $20,000 in debt for pell grant recipients.
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
Central Florida farm owners pushing for more diversity in agriculture
ORLANDO, Fla. — The USDA reports there are more than three million farmers in the United States. However, roughly 50,000 are Black. The owners of one farm in Orlando hope to change that and get people interested in farming. Sitting on the corner of South and Hicks Streets in...
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis 1 is NASA’s program to put humans back on the moon and ultimately Mars. The historic launch is set to take place Monday, Aug. 29 from Kennedy Space Center. If you're in Central Florida, you might be looking for the best viewing spots.
WESH 2 CommUNITY Champion: iDignity Seminole helps people obtain a Florida ID, license
Getting an ID may not be something you think is difficult. However, for many in Central Florida, it's beyond challenging. A nonprofit in Seminole County, called iDignity Seminole, helps people work toward a brighter future and it all starts with some paperwork. Janine Armstrong leads the organization right from her...
SeaWorld releases Florida manatee found in distress from rehabilitation
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
Organizers face criticism over Sept. 11 event, fireworks show planned in Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Church organizers of an event and fireworks show planned on Sept. 11 in Ohio are facing criticism, with some saying it should be "a day of remembrance and prayer, not a celebration." People were alternately scratching and shaking their heads in disbelief Wednesday at the...
Florida missing child alert resolved for teenage girl
Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a teenage girl Wednesday. The 15-year-old was last seen near Avon Road in Springfield. The alert has been resolved Wednesday night as she was found safely, according to FDLE.
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
