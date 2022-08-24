ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination

Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
WESH

Cory Mills named Florida U.S. House District 7 GOP Primary winner

Cory Mills, a defense contractor and Army veteran, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, is vacating. The district was redrawn to include more Republican areas of Orange and Volusia counties. It had a slight Democrat lean under Murphy, but now tilts slightly Republican.
WESH

Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
WESH

Daniel Webster wins Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP primary

Incumbent Daniel Webster has defeated Laura Loomer and Gavriel Soriano in the Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP race. He won with 50.7% of the votes. Loomer and Soriano faced off with Webster for a seat in a district that includes portions of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. This district expanded in the re-districting but Webster is facing a challenge from far-right candidate Loomer.
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
WESH

Florida finance expert discusses next steps for student loan borrowers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It's estimated President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could benefit roughly 43 million Americans with outstanding college debt. The president's plan will wipe away up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers who earn under $125,000 and up to $20,000 in debt for pell grant recipients.
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
WESH

SeaWorld releases Florida manatee found in distress from rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
WESH

Florida missing child alert resolved for teenage girl

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a teenage girl Wednesday. The 15-year-old was last seen near Avon Road in Springfield. The alert has been resolved Wednesday night as she was found safely, according to FDLE.
