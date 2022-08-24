Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Chuck Todd to GOP congressman: 'If you’re upset about extra IRS agents, stop cheating on your taxes'
NBC anchor Chuck Todd is under fire after defending Democrats' considerable IRS expansion and condemning Republicans for their disdain for the consolidated agency by urging them to pay their taxes. "I just don't get it," Todd said to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., on Monday's "Meet the Press." "A lot of...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Arkansas paper tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders there's 'plenty of room' for op-ed after being called out for bias
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to the fierce criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders over what she alleged was liberal bias in favor of her Democratic opponent. In a piece titled "Plenty of room for good guest columns," the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
