Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Government
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows

Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
WYOMING STATE
