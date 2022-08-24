ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election

The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination

Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
Maxwell Frost wins Florida U.S. House Democratic primary in District 10

ORLANDO, Fla. — Maxwell Frost declared victory in Florida U.S. House District 10 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press followed suit around 9 p.m. "Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started," he said.
Daniel Webster wins Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP primary

Incumbent Daniel Webster has defeated Laura Loomer and Gavriel Soriano in the Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP race. He won with 50.7% of the votes. Loomer and Soriano faced off with Webster for a seat in a district that includes portions of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. This district expanded in the re-districting but Webster is facing a challenge from far-right candidate Loomer.
Calvin Wimbish wins Florida U.S. House District 10 GOP primary

Tuesday, the winner of this race was declared to be Calvin Wimbish. Six Republicans were vying to take over the district from Demings. Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish. American Army Green Beret, NJROTC instructor and conservative activist are some of the ways...
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
All Results: Florida August Primary election

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Watch WESH 2 Election Night Special. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
