Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election
The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination
Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
Maxwell Frost wins Florida U.S. House Democratic primary in District 10
ORLANDO, Fla. — Maxwell Frost declared victory in Florida U.S. House District 10 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press followed suit around 9 p.m. "Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started," he said.
Daniel Webster wins Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP primary
Incumbent Daniel Webster has defeated Laura Loomer and Gavriel Soriano in the Florida U.S. House District 11 GOP race. He won with 50.7% of the votes. Loomer and Soriano faced off with Webster for a seat in a district that includes portions of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. This district expanded in the re-districting but Webster is facing a challenge from far-right candidate Loomer.
Calvin Wimbish wins Florida U.S. House District 10 GOP primary
Tuesday, the winner of this race was declared to be Calvin Wimbish. Six Republicans were vying to take over the district from Demings. Lateresa Jones, Tuan Le, Thuy Lowe, Willie Montague, Peter Weed and Calvin Wimbish. American Army Green Beret, NJROTC instructor and conservative activist are some of the ways...
Karen Green takes home win in Florida U.S. House District 7 Democratic primary
Of those candidates who ran, Karen Green was named the winner of this race. Karen Green is a political strategist whose campaign is centered on social concerns such as religious freedom, women's rights, civil liberties and access to universal health care. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat,...
DeSantis makes no mention of Crist, calls on Republicans to vote in November at speech in Seminole
GENEVA, Fla. — One day after the ballots were cast and counted and victories were declared, the two men running for governor of Florida hit the trail they hope will lead to Tallahassee. Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Charlie Crist both held campaign events Wednesday. And both wasted...
Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charlie Crist has defeated Nikki Fried in Florida's Democratic governor's primary and will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist took an early and large lead over Fried as soon as the results began to pour in. It was the victory the Crist campaign expected...
Live Updates: National coverage of Aug. 23 primary night in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
It's primary election day in New York, Florida and Oklahoma. Though New York held many of its primaries in June, the Empire State's prolonged redistricting process not only pushed its congressional primaries to August, it also created several notable Democratic races. New York is also holding two special elections to...
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
Charlie Crist tells DeSantis’ supporters ‘I don’t want your vote’ on first campaign stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just over 12 hours afterwinning the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, Charlie Crist made his pitch to voters at the first stop of his general election campaign on Wednesday morning. “The plan is to win,” Crist said. As the Congressman sat down at...
All Results: Florida August Primary election
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Watch WESH 2 Election Night Special. WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
