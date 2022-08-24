ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one

By Tanner Castora
 4 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people.

Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwRGa_0hSjqJai00
(From left to right) Randy Keumogne, Jalen Lee, Saiveon Williamson, Tucker Large, Garret Greenfield.

Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock Valley, Iowa (Rock Valley HS)

Major: Advertising

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Jc8F_0hSjqJai00
  1. How did you first get into the game of football?

“I played with my big brother (Grant) all the time. He’s six years older than me so, he kind of whooped me up pretty good. But 3rd grade was the first year I played padded pee-wee football.”

2. Growing up, who was your favorite player?

“Jared Allen. Have to respect the mullet and the attitude.”

3. How would you describe who you are today in three words?

“Motivated. Genuine. Loving.”

4. Outside of potentially playing professional football, what is your greatest dream?

“Become a pillar of the community wherever I end up, just being a good guy to be around.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“We all need to come together. Be more loving and open-minded towards each other and truly respect one another.”

Saiveon Williamson | Senior linebacker | Waseca, Minnesota (Waseca HS)

Major: Physical Education/Teacher Education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKocc_0hSjqJai00
  1. How did you first get into the game of football?

“Playing football with my friends. We played in the street, the park, anywhere.”

2. Growing up, who was your favorite player?

“Adrian ‘All Day’ Peterson.”

3. How would you describe who you are today in three words?

“Energetic. Genuine. Caring.”

4. Outside of potentially playing professional football, what is your greatest dream?

“To impact people in some way, shape or form. Being able to say I impacted someone’s life for the better, that’s the dream.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“A lot of people have to put on a smile regardless of what they’re going through. We need to stop being so judgmental, there’s too much of that going on.”

Tucker Larg e | Redshirt freshman safety | Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Roosevelt HS)

Major: Undeclared

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlV8k_0hSjqJai00
  1. How did you first get into the game of football?

“My older brothers (Braxton & Brennan), watching them play junior football made me fall in love with the game.”

2. Growing up, who was your favorite player?

“Ray Lewis.”

3. How would you describe who you are today in three words?

“Hard-working. Genuine. Competitive.”

4. Outside of potentially playing professional football, what is your greatest dream?

“Making sure my family is good, my friends are good, being successful.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“People to become more open-minded.”

Jalen Lee | Sophomore lineman | Robbins, ILL (HAROLD L. RICHARDS HS)

Major: Sport and Recreation Management

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqtSg_0hSjqJai00
  1. How did you first get into the game of football?

“Both of my older brothers (Dion & Tyre) played football. Seeing them play made me want to.”

2. Growing up, who was your favorite player?

“Braxton Miller while he was at Ohio State.”

3. How would you describe who you are today with three words?

“Leader. Compassionate. Ambitious.”

4. Outside of potentially playing professional football, what is your greatest dream?

“There’s plenty of bad stuff going on in and around Chicago… to be able to help rebuild, repair and continue to give back, not just money and resources, but to give back time to those kids that are coming up behind me.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“That random act of kindness each and every day, it could go a long way, maybe they’ll even pass it on. It will make the world better one step at a time.”

Randy Keumogne | Junior defensive end | Oakdale, Minnesota (Tartan HS)

Major: Exploratory Studies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LZKN_0hSjqJai00
  1. How did you first get into the game of football?

“I was a pencil neck my freshman year, I was so skinny. (Moved to the United States at 14-years-old from Douala, Cameroon) My sophomore year I started lifting, the coach and my friends asked me to come out for football and I said why not?”

2. Growing up, who was your favorite player?

“Growing up I had never really watched American football. It wasn’t until I started playing, the first people I studied was Terrell Suggs and Danielle Hunter.”

3. How would you describe who you are today in three words?

“Loving. Caring. Hard-working.”

4. Outside of potentially playing professional football, what is your greatest dream?

“Since I’ve been getting closer to God its been put in my heart to try and open something like IMG (IMG Academy in Florida), kind of like a school like that back in Africa, like a scholarship based school… that’s the purpose that he put in my heart and I can’t wait to pursue.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this worl d?

“People go through a lot of stuff, I think that’s why people always put their headphones in. If you have an hour in-between class, say somebody is sitting by themselves, it doesn’t have to be anything but saying how’s your day going? How’s your class? I just feel like if everybody started doing that, the world will be so much better.”

