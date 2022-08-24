ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar plans to bring Pete Buttigieg to the State Fair butter carving booth Thursday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A lot of people lined up outside the gates of the Minnesota State Fair Thursday morning, and among them was Sen. Amy Klobuchar."I think people now see the lighthouse on the horizon. They want to get out and see people. They know they have to be careful when they do, but the point is everyone's here, they're having fun," Klobuchar said. "It's just great to see people."Klobuchar said that the fair is a great opportunity for residents to get face time with their elected officials, that those who might not call them at the office or...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash

The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held Thursday in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway crash.The funeral is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Granger Community Church, Palmer Funeral Homes said on its website. Walorski, who was 58, was in an SUV with two members of her staff on Aug. 3 when it crossed the median of a northern Indiana highway for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle near the town of Wakarusa, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.Walorski, her...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
INDIANA STATE
The Atlantic

How the Democrats Rallied

By now you’ve surely heard: Reports of the Democrats’ inevitable defeat this November (might) have been exaggerated. The party infamous for its disarray is suddenly passing legislation left and right (well, center), making a mockery of its effete opposition, and scoring huge abortion-rights victories in Republican strongholds. Inflation may have peaked, and President Joe Biden slayed a terrorist (while sick with COVID). On Capitol Hill, Democrats finally mounted an effective case against former President Donald Trump, who, by the way, had his mansion searched by the FBI for the possible pilfering of nuclear and other highly sensitive secrets.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Democrats' turnaround

The primaries this week solidified a stunning turnaround for Democrats in this election cycle, fueled by passion around the abortion rights issue. How much does that change the assumption that Republicans will run away with control of both the House and the Senate?. And, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan splits...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Trump and McConnell clash over midterm outlook

Former President Trump has been throwing his weight behind a string of controversial GOP primary candidates in key swing states. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how party leaders including Mitch McConnell are warning these races could cost them control of the Senate. Aug. 23, 2022.
POTUS

