ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why Fast X Is In Hot Water With LA Residents Over Car Stunts

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B50hK_0hSjqCPd00

The Fast & Furious movies have been known by fans for their amazing car stunts , although a lot of cars have also been destroyed along the way. While these car stunts may be mind-blowing on the big screen, Los Angeles residents are not too impressed in the real world. Fast X is currently in hot water with L.A. residents who are not happy with the filming of these car stunts.

Ever since The Fast and the Furious premiered in 2001, the location of Bob’s Market in the Angelino Heights neighborhood has been the direct pathway for car enthusiasts to hold races and street takeovers throughout the area. Multiple cars in one area means constant noise and unsafe conditions. The fun will only continue once Fast X starts filming there this Friday. Variety reports that Los Angeles residents are taking a stand against a notice sent by FilmLA. It states that “ Fast X will shoot Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. in front of the Toretto house on Kensington Road'' with “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke.”

The residents of Los Angeles plan on protesting against the shooting of Fast X in an angry response over the effects street racing has had on their community, as well as street takeovers being at an all-time high. Traffic fatalities and pedestrian deaths have soared during the pandemic, with races and street takeovers rising 27% last year. Traffic deaths in the U.S. jumped 21% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020. In an email that a Los Angeles resident wrote to the Los Angeles City Council stated their anger over what has happened to their community as a result of the Fast & Furious films and what they plan to do about it. As the letter states:

If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.

The protest is being organized by an Angelino Heights resident and is supported by Street Racing Kills and Streets Are for Everyone, which are responsible for road safety education. The founders of these advocacy organizations, Lili Trujillo Puckett and Damian Kevitt, have been personally affected by dangerous driving, as Puckett’s 16-year-old daughter was killed in a crash caused by a street race. Kevitt lost his leg after being hit by a car that was speeding through Griffith Park. Several street races have been happening in the area this year, including a freeway crash that killed two people. Other residents have had to deal with disruptive noise, smoke, collisions and heated altercations when trying to stop these drivers. L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo and Universal Pictures have not commented on the issue.

Fast X has already had to go through a difficult production. The tenth installment faced a huge setback days after filming started when director Justin Lin stepped out . There were rumors that the reason for Lin's departure from Fast X was because of the clashes he had with the star and producer of the films, Vin Diesel. Clash of the Titans director Louis Leterrier was subsequently hired as Lin's replacement. While we don’t know any more details about the upcoming protest, it looks like L.A. residents have had enough of putting up with these dangerous street races.

While the Fast & Furious franchise hasn’t contained as many street races as it used to , it’s said that the next installment will revisit that. Puckett felt like the timing has been poor to have Fast X film in their neighborhood this year, and that Universal needs to up its outreach efforts to get the message of promoting safe driving across much better. This new movie release will be zooming into theaters on May 19, 2023.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
No Film School

Angelino Heights Residents Are Protesting 'Fast X' Shoots

Street racing may look cool in the movies, but it has some dangerous and deadly real-life consequences. Since The Fast and the Furious hit theaters in 2001, fans of the franchise have flocked to Angelino Heights to gaze upon the sights like Bob’s Market and the Victorian house of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). While there is nothing wrong with visiting the locations of your favorite films and shows, Fast and the Furious fans have taken things a step too far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Vin Diesel
HeySoCal

Things to do in LA this week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

September is finally here but August isn’t leaving quietly. Check out the festivals, musical performances and camping events happening around LA this week. For more geeky events, check out our summer geek guide. Aug. 26. The Music Center’s Dance DTLA. Jerry Moss Plaza | 135 N. Grand Ave.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenerdstash.com

‘Fast and Furious 10’ Angers Los Angeles Neighborhood

Fast and Furious 10 is running into a problem that is not often heard in the film industry. Plenty of movies use real locations to film, and the Los Angeles neighborhood Angelino Heights has put its foot down about the franchise using its location (via Variety). Since 2001, the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Stunts#Vehicles#Los Angeles City Council#The Fast Furious#Toretto
NBC Los Angeles

Shocking Moped Hit-and-Run in Downtown LA is Caught on Camera

Shocking traffic cam video shows a Mini Cooper plow into a restaurant worker on a moped in downtown LA before the driver takes off, and is chased by another vehicle. Miguel Velazquez, 20, was struck from behind at about 12:35 a.m. Aug. 14 while stopped at a traffic signal at Third and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
police1.com

LAPD extends BolaWrap pilot, deploys 500 devices to officers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department’s BolaWrap Pilot program has moved to its next step, which includes the deployment of 500 BolaWrap 150 devices to LAPD's Hollywood and Central districts. Wrap Technologies, the company behind the remote restraint device, announced the news via a press release....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
146K+
Followers
36K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy