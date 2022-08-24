ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

Town Of Clayton Welcomes Allen Turnage As New Electric Director

CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department has welcomed Allen Turnage as the new Electric Director. Turnage is replacing former Electric Director Dale Medlin, who retired earlier this year after 18 years of service to the Town. “I believe that Allen will be a valuable asset to the...
CLAYTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Neuse Charter School Installs Door Lockdown System

SMITHFIELD – Neuse Charter School kicked off the 2022-2023 school year with a new line of defense for students and staff on Monday, August 8th. The only K-12 independently operated charter school in Johnston County announced the installation of the RhinoWare® Door Lockdown System. The new security system will give Neuse Charter School students, educators, and staff the most advanced technology for protection during active shooter situations.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Several All-Way Stops Coming To Johnston County

​SMITHFIELD – Nine intersections across Johnston County will be converted into all-way stops to improve safety. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded this month a $545,000 contract to Highway Traffic Control Inc. of Durham to install the all-ways stops at the following intersections:. U.S. 701 at Stewart Road. N.C....
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
jocoreport.com

Linda Pittman Starling

Linda Pittman Starling, 79, of Princeton passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy George Starling; son, James Dwight Laws and a brother, James Edward Pittman. Linda is survived by sons, Jackie Starling and wife, Kay of Smithfield, and...
PRINCETON, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall

Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
DURHAM, NC

