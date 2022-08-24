Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lakers embarrassed themselves with Talen Horton-Tucker trade when they could’ve had Kyle Lowry
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally trading Talen Horton-Tucker, but not for a return that they would have expected 17 months ago. Los Angeles is sending THT along with Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It was a straight swap with no picks involved, a move that certainly makes sense for Lakers at this moment in time. For a team that has collapsed multiple times in games during the past season, they certainly need that gritty attitude that Pat Bev brings.
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd explains why Donovan Mitchell to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to Jazz makes sense
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be able to trade for Kyrie Irving, as his teammate Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets. L.A. will now have to find other trade targets to beef up its roster, and one new rumored target is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed
The New York Knicks apparently had some interest in a Kevin Durant trade this offseason, but their attempt to acquire the superstar forward didn’t go deep. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Knicks made some calls with the Brooklyn Nets for Durant, b0th sides knew that a deal would be difficult to […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ botched Kevin Durant trade attempt with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan
Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s 3 preferred trade destinations … if he were to be traded
With Kevin Durant officially out of trade talks, all eyes are on Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The multi-time All-Star is now easily the most appealing trade candidate on the market. Teams that whiffed on KD will surely try their hand at trading for Mitchell, who is one of the best young scorers in the league today.
Yardbarker
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
‘He doesn’t understand basketball yet’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo the victim of bonkers hate from Gilbert Arenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his spot on top of the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily one of the most dominant players in the league today. His accolades speak for themselves: two regular season MVPs, DPOY, an NBA championship AND an NBA Finals MVP. He is headed for a Hall of Fame career based on his achievements.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley duo draws bonkers take from Kendrick Perkins
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe it is the beginning of the end for Russell Westbrook in LA. After all, how can the two guards with a longstanding beef be able to play with each other? Kendrick Perkins, however, thinks the Lakers should give the Westbrook-Beverley duo a chance since […] The post Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley duo draws bonkers take from Kendrick Perkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills make decision on Matt Araiza amid gang-rape allegations ahead of preseason finale
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza could see his NFL career end before it even begins. Araiza’s name was included in a lawsuit on Thursday as one of the members of a group who allegedly gang-raped a girl at San Diego State in 2021. By no surprise, he won’t play in the Bills’ preseason finale on Friday night, per Adam Schefter:
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
