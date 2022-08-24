Read full article on original website
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' gives Gohan 'his day'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Dragon Ball, a long-running staple in manga and anime, returns with a new film Friday that shifts focus away from main protagonists Goku and Vegeta and follows Gohan and his mentor, Piccolo, years after Gohan was briefly positioned as the lead character of the series. Gohan's...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Black Frieza an Anime Makeover
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month between its movie and the manga if you haven't noticed. The anime's latest flick is topping the global box office right now, and creator Akira Toriyama is ready to tackle a new arc on paper. Of course, the manga made sure to set up Goku's next adventure with a shocking Frieza tease. And now, one artist is bringing Black Frieza to life anime-style for fans to assess.
hypebeast.com
Take an Early Look at the 'Dragon Ball Z' x Swatch Watch Collection
An early look at Swatch‘s upcoming collection with Dragon Ball Z has just been revealed. Arriving as seven models — featuring the characters Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Master Roshi (Kame-Sennin), and villains Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu — the watches are available in varying sizes with Goku, Shenron and Cell appearing on the larger 47mm Big Bold models.
IGN
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Super Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power-ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in a battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
Watch: Dragon Ball arrive in Fortnite in this epic new trailer
Fortnite and Dragon Ball have collided with an epic new trailer!. Fans of Fortnite have been hoping for the world of Dragon Ball to be brought into the game and finally, after years of wanting, that has finally happened. While it’s too late to save the disappointing season three of chapter three, the arrival of Dragon Ball characters to the world of Fortnite is a welcomed breath of fresh air and sets up an epic finish to the end of the season.
Dragon Ball breaks Fortnite record set by Naruto
The Dragon Ball Vs Naruto rivalry will never end, not even in Fortnite. The world of Dragon Ball is huge. The world of Naruto is huge. Both franchises defined generations for fans. For Dragon Ball, it was the Z franchise that helped turn Cartoon Network into a powerhouse. That, Gundam Wing and other late-80s, early 90s anime imports that are. For Naruto, they brought anime to Saturday mornings and became a massive hit. Naruto’s turn on broadcast television was probably only second to Pokemon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Tanjiro's Wildest Look to Life
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for Tanjiro Kamado's big return in the third season by sharing a whole new take on one of the young fighters' most brutal look in the series yet! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it saw Tanjiro taking on some of the toughest opponents in the series yet. With the demons ramping up their efforts to match the Demon Slayers' efforts, Tanjiro needed to grow quickly in order to have any chance of surviving his fights.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Preps for Aizen's Return
Sosuke Aizen is one of the many major characters making their return with Bleach's new anime, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for the villain's return to the action! After years of waiting and asking for the impossible, Bleach's anime will finally return to properly adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the many massive action franchises airing new episodes this Fall, and fans are excited for the chance to see all of their favorites from the original anime's run back in action with this new series.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases Broly's Return to Action
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Broly back into the fold with its latest feature film, and it helps gear up the fighter for what's to come next after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Broly was one of the most exciting re-additions to the franchise as original creator Akira Toriyama finally brought the fan favorite movie villain into the canon properly. But with the manga continuing the story far beyond the events of the anime, and Broly not being involved with any of it, the newest movie was the first update we got on the Saiyan since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder a reality where Padme survived to see Anakin become Vader
At times like these, Stars Wars needs to produce a ‘What if…?’ series of its own. Especially now, since more content involving past characters is getting produced. Now, another ‘what if’ scenario was proposed to the Star Wars community — what if Padmé Amidala survived and saw Anakin Skywalker turn into Darth Vader?
ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
Dune: Awakening Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details
Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMORPG based on the science fiction novel. Read along for everything we know after its reveal in gamescom ONL 2022. Even though we already got the trailer, no release date for Dune: Awakening has been announced yet. It will be available on PC via Steam, but other platforms are unconfirmed.
ComicBook
Naruto Lets The Tears Flow With Hinata's Emotional Comeback
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for its next big slate of battles in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has brought Hinata Hyuga back with an emotional return. It's been pretty rough for Boruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 lately as after the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, Code finally made his move and successfully made it into the Hidden Leaf Village. It didn't work out the way he planned, but he's also doing much better than Boruto and the others as Boruto's still in the midst of recovery from dying and coming back to life.
