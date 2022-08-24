Read full article on original website
kwso.org
2022 WS Back to School BBQ – Thu. Sep. 1st
The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday, 9/1/22, from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations.
kwso.org
Mt Hood Meadows CTWS Huckleberry Day
The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for Monday, August 29th. Transportation, chair lift tickets and lunch will be provided. To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a LIABILITY RELEASE FORM to participate.
kwso.org
KWSO News for Wed., Aug. 24, 2022
In Warm Springs, the fisheries department and Parkdale Fish facility will be distributing frozen chinook and winter steelhead today at the Community Center around noon. Be sure to bring your own bag or cooler, there will be a limit of two fish or 1 bag per family as there are approximately 60 fish.
kwso.org
KWSO Job Report 8/25/22
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:. ECE Teachers, Assistants, Aids and Administrative Staff – Limited Duration. Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth) To see job details and apply visit warmsprings-nsn.gov and select JOBS to. browse the current employment opportunities. The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic...
kwso.org
Warm Springs K8 Language Class Sign Up
The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program will be teaching all three languages of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this school year. Families can sign up their student for Ichishkin, Kiksht or Numu language class now.(WSK8 SIGNUP 22-23) There is a...
KTVZ
Clear the Shelters: 50% to 100% off adoption fees Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now may be the time. Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived...
KTVZ
Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport
The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
canbyfirst.com
Livestock Auction, Community Support Local Family in Midst of Tragic Loss
In the midst of tragedy, lifelines sometimes come in unexpected ways. One of those arrived for the grieving Hodak family at the Clackamas County Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, when a lamb owned by first-year 4-H member Kailynn Hodak, 11, sold for more than 10 times its normal asking price thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals.
Family practice and urgent care opening in Prineville
The Bend practice is expanding to Prineville and will be seeing patients beginning Oct. 3 Prineville will soon gain an independent urgent care and family care practice. Mountain Medical Family and Urgent Care will offer family medicine and urgent care and will be open for patients on Oct. 3. They will be located at 198 NE Combs Flat Road. The facility will be taking up residence in the old Direct Care clinic between Central Oregon Eyecare and Clinic Pharmacy. Their practice has been discussing the possibility of opening an office in Prineville for the past couple of years. When Direct...
Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body
A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy operating a drone located the body of a 41-year-old Bend man who apparently drowned Tuesday when he went over turbulent Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River on an inner tube, deputies said Wednesday. The post Bend man, 41, drowns going over Dillon Falls on inner tube; DCSO drone operator finds body appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls
Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres
An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a wildfire Sunday north of Walton Lake on the Ochoco National Forest that firefighters stopped at about three acres, authorities said Monday. The post Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville City Council and Crook County Court voted to move forward on Center on Rural Innovation program
The Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative will provide intensive technical assistance and support to rural communitiesCity and county leaders are taking advantage of a program that will provide guidance and resources to improve local economic development. The Prineville City Council and Crook County Court both voted to move forward with Center on Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative. According to the organization's website, it "provides intensive technical assistance and support to rural communities as they build digital economy ecosystem strategies, an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in digital...
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
The Dalles aluminum facility charged with allegedly violating Clean Air Act
A company operating an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles is accused of violating the Clean Air Act and releasing hazardous pollutants that endangered employees, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Municipal Airport to close for several days next month for runway paving, lighting upgrade
A repaving of the main runway and installation of more efficient LED lights for signage will close the Bend Municipal Airport from Sept. 7-16. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
kbnd.com
Hunnell Road Camper Arrested On Drug Charges
BEND, OR -- A Bend man faces several drug charges after police searched his trailer at the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads on the north end of Bend. Detectives had been investigating 41-year-old Corey Fernandez and executed a search warrant Monday afternoon, with the help of CERT. They say...
