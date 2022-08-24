ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
koamnewsnow.com

Charges filed against man who allegedly detonated a bomb in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. – Prosecutors charge a 63-year-old man accused of detonating a bomb near the courthouse in Parsons, Kansas. Today, Prosecutors filed the following charges against James Dale Sutton in Labette County:. Aggravated Interference of public business. Arson. Criminal use of Explosives. Criminal Littering; Public property. Dumpster bombing. The...
PARSONS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Labette County, KS
City
Parsons, KS
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Parsons, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Looking for Stolen Jeep Liberty

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. Yesterday afternoon at around 12:43pm, Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook. The suspect ordered the victim at gunpoint to hand over his belongings and then fled in the victim's stolen vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male in their 20s with red hair and partially balding.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Disturbance at the Ottawa County Jail in Miami, Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening had numerous police agencies descend on the jail, assisting the Sheriff’s office. KOAM News producers talked to an official at the jail, who stated three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kbi
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
CARTHAGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fourstateshomepage.com

Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
JOPLIN, MO
Z94

This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.

I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy