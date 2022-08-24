Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
Astros: 3 trade deadline moves Houston is lucky they didn’t make
The Houston Astros did well at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline by not making these trades. The Houston Astros are, far and away, the best team in the American League. They have done nearly everything right in recent years. Drafting, free agent signings, extensions, and trades all have gone really well. It all has culminated in the club reaching the ALCS in each of the last five seasons.
FOX Sports
Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (69-56, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (6-3, 2.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -132, Red Sox +111;...
FOX Sports
Altuve, Mancini HR; Valdez, Astros hand Twins 5th straight L
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Twins lost their fifth in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Astros Maximizing Gordon's Arsenal in Return from Tommy John
Drafted last summer, Colton Gordon made his debut almost a year after hearing his name called by the Houston Astros.
Did Top Prospect Brown's Path to the Astros Just Open Up?
As rosters expand Thursday, the Houston Astros have a clearer path to call-up Hunter Brown from Triple-A.
The Mariners walk-off celebration just got even crazier (Video)
The Seattle Mariners were rightfully thrilled about a walk-off win on Friday night, and their celebration got even better. The Seattle Mariners pulled off a walk-off win in the 11th inning against the Cleveland Guardians, and they were rightfully thrilled about it. Their celebration took a fun turn with a team dance party on the field.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes left on Rays' bench on Friday evening
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes will rest on Friday after Brandon Lowe was named Tampa Bay's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
Yankees fans won’t be happy with the latest Brian Cashman rumors
The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Astros make pitching move that could affect stretch run, postseason
The Houston Astros have a good rotation this season that’s shown success, but messing with the system in place could impact the final stretch. The Houston Astros have had success with their current starting rotation. They have several good pitchers, and messing with the system in place could have an impact on the final stretch.
Astros' Mancini is looking forward to facing his old team this weekend
Trey Mancini will face his old Orioles teammates for the first time since he was traded to the Astros three weeks ago this weekend at Minute Maid Park. The upstart Orioles have won 14-of-22 games since losing Mancini on August 1.
Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online
Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
FOX Sports
Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Report: Arte Moreno has been looking to sell Angels for 'upwards of two months'
The Angels appear set for a major shake-up, as owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he’d retained financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news came as a surprise publicly, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Moreno had planned to look into selling the team for a while before making the announcement. One source tells Rosenthal a sale has been under consideration for upwards of two months.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0