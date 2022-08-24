10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And More At The Premiere Of The Avengers

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its tenth anniversary, it was hard to believe that we already had a whole decade of Marvel movies with a shared timeline to obsess over. It is hard enough to believe that, this year, the movie that first brought the Avengers together is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.

Just like the characters they play in the MCU, the Avengers cast has certainly gone through a dramatic evolution over the years. Let's explore that deeper, shall we, by sifting the slideshow below, featuring photos of the actors at the record-breaking 2012 film's red carpet premiere along with some more recent snapshots.

Tom Hiddleston at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Jim Spellman / Contributor)

Tom Hiddleston attends EE British Academy Film Awards (Image credit: Joseph Okpako / Contributor)

Stellan Skarsgard attends The Avengers Premiere (Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)

Stellan Skarsgard attends red carpet for Dune (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff)

Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Gary Gershoff / Contributor)

Chris Hemsworth at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Image credit: Getty Images / Staff)

Stan Lee at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Avengers: Infinity Wars in 2018 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor)

Cobie Smulders at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: George Pimentel / Contributor)

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story (Image credit: Rich Fury / Staff)

Samuel L. Jackson attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor)

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 2022 Governors Awards (Image credit: Mike Coppola / Staff)

Clark Gregg attends the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Slaven Vlasic / Stringer)

Clark Gregg attends the Sports Humanitarian Awards (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

Jeremy Renner attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkey New York Special screening (Image credit: Theo Wargo / Staff)

Scarlett Johansson attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Sing 2 (Image credit: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer)

Mark Ruffalo attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jason Kempin / Staff)

Mark Ruffalo at the premiere for The Adam Project (Image credit: James Devaney / Contributor)

Chris Evans attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff)

Chris Evans attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image credit: Michael Kovac / Contributor)

Gwyn at the launch of Boss Nuit Pour Femme in 2012 (Image credit: Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor)

Gwynetth Paltrow on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Image credit: Randy Holmes / Contributor)

Robert Downey Jr. attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor)

Robert Downey attends the Dolittle special screening (Image credit: John Phillips / Contributor)

