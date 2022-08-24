ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And More At The Premiere Of The Avengers

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its tenth anniversary, it was hard to believe that we already had a whole decade of Marvel movies with a shared timeline to obsess over. It is hard enough to believe that, this year, the movie that first brought the Avengers together is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.

Just like the characters they play in the MCU, the Avengers cast has certainly gone through a dramatic evolution over the years. Let's explore that deeper, shall we, by sifting the slideshow below, featuring photos of the actors at the record-breaking 2012 film's red carpet premiere along with some more recent snapshots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foVMm_0hSjpZQt00

Tom Hiddleston at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Jim Spellman / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1ufg_0hSjpZQt00

Tom Hiddleston attends EE British Academy Film Awards (Image credit: Joseph Okpako / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRwfN_0hSjpZQt00

Stellan Skarsgard attends The Avengers Premiere (Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IK1nn_0hSjpZQt00

Stellan Skarsgard attends red carpet for Dune (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x3WC_0hSjpZQt00

Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Gary Gershoff / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUYYJ_0hSjpZQt00

Chris Hemsworth at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Image credit: Getty Images / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQiLP_0hSjpZQt00

Stan Lee at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7coR_0hSjpZQt00

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Avengers: Infinity Wars in 2018 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkWv0_0hSjpZQt00

Cobie Smulders at the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: George Pimentel / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFjae_0hSjpZQt00

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story (Image credit: Rich Fury / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIfOD_0hSjpZQt00

Samuel L. Jackson attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jthF_0hSjpZQt00

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 2022 Governors Awards (Image credit: Mike Coppola / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2W6S_0hSjpZQt00

Clark Gregg attends the premiere of The Avengers (Image credit: Slaven Vlasic / Stringer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpdGn_0hSjpZQt00

Clark Gregg attends the Sports Humanitarian Awards (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCPAV_0hSjpZQt00

Jeremy Renner attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R334j_0hSjpZQt00

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkey New York Special screening (Image credit: Theo Wargo / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIMbm_0hSjpZQt00

Scarlett Johansson attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFkH8_0hSjpZQt00

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Sing 2 (Image credit: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWgqq_0hSjpZQt00

Mark Ruffalo attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jason Kempin / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iecv9_0hSjpZQt00

Mark Ruffalo at the premiere for The Adam Project (Image credit: James Devaney / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7IXP_0hSjpZQt00

Chris Evans attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBpSM_0hSjpZQt00

Chris Evans attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image credit: Michael Kovac / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdY9X_0hSjpZQt00

Gwyn at the launch of Boss Nuit Pour Femme in 2012 (Image credit: Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfrAq_0hSjpZQt00

Gwynetth Paltrow on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Image credit: Randy Holmes / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8Diw_0hSjpZQt00

Robert Downey Jr. attends The Avengers premiere (Image credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQXhe_0hSjpZQt00

Robert Downey attends the Dolittle special screening (Image credit: John Phillips / Contributor)

