Florida State

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
WESH

Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election

The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
WESH

Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination

Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
WESH

Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
WESH

Cory Mills named Florida U.S. House District 7 GOP Primary winner

Cory Mills, a defense contractor and Army veteran, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, is vacating. The district was redrawn to include more Republican areas of Orange and Volusia counties. It had a slight Democrat lean under Murphy, but now tilts slightly Republican.
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
WESH

Geraldine Thompson crowned Florida State Senate District 15 winner

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Geraldine Thompson defeated Kamia Brown in the race for Florida State Senate District 15 on Tuesday night. Thompson secured 53.1% of the votes. This is in Orange County and is the seat being vacated by Randolph Bracy, who is running for District 10 Congress. Both Brown and Thompson are current state representatives and both very popular.
WESH

Maxwell Frost wins Florida U.S. House Democratic primary in District 10

ORLANDO, Fla. — Maxwell Frost declared victory in Florida U.S. House District 10 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press followed suit around 9 p.m. "Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started," he said.
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Democratic governor’s primary

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. In a bit of odd timing on the part of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, after five months of having no cabinet meetings, he called one Tuesday morning, forcing Nikki Fried to start her day at the Capitol, when she's heading to Ft. Lauderdale to watch the returns tonight.
FLORIDA STATE

