ORLANDO, Fla. — Maxwell Frost declared victory in Florida U.S. House District 10 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press followed suit around 9 p.m. "Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started," he said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO