Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
WESH
Highlights from key races in Florida's primary election
The political "table" is now set for the general election. The primary election last night delivered victories for Charlie Crist in the Democratic race for governor. He now goes up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Val Demings easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to challenge Republican Marco Rubio.
WESH
Val Demings headed on Florida bus tour after winning US Senate nomination
Marco Rubio's opponent Val Demings is not wasting time getting her general election campaign going. Demings is kicking off her general election campaign with a bus tour across the state. Demings spoke with WESH 2 News about her hopes of going into the bus tour minutes after officially winning her primary race Tuesday night.
WESH
Florida primary election candidates being asked to pick up campaign signs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s time to say goodbye to the campaign signs posted across Central Florida. Now that the primary has ended, candidates and their supporters have 30 days to pick up what they’ve posted. That's according to state code. Over in the city of Kissimmee,...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
WESH
Cory Mills named Florida U.S. House District 7 GOP Primary winner
Cory Mills, a defense contractor and Army veteran, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat, is vacating. The district was redrawn to include more Republican areas of Orange and Volusia counties. It had a slight Democrat lean under Murphy, but now tilts slightly Republican.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills
Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
WESH
Geraldine Thompson crowned Florida State Senate District 15 winner
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Geraldine Thompson defeated Kamia Brown in the race for Florida State Senate District 15 on Tuesday night. Thompson secured 53.1% of the votes. This is in Orange County and is the seat being vacated by Randolph Bracy, who is running for District 10 Congress. Both Brown and Thompson are current state representatives and both very popular.
WESH
Karen Green takes home win in Florida U.S. House District 7 Democratic primary
Of those candidates who ran, Karen Green was named the winner of this race. Karen Green is a political strategist whose campaign is centered on social concerns such as religious freedom, women's rights, civil liberties and access to universal health care. District 7 is the seat Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat,...
WESH
Maxwell Frost wins Florida U.S. House Democratic primary in District 10
ORLANDO, Fla. — Maxwell Frost declared victory in Florida U.S. House District 10 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press followed suit around 9 p.m. "Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more. I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign. I love this community and my decade-long fight for everything and everyone in it is just getting started," he said.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
WESH
Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Charlie Crist has defeated Nikki Fried in Florida's Democratic governor's primary and will take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist took an early and large lead over Fried as soon as the results began to pour in. It was the victory the Crist campaign expected...
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
WESH
RESULTS: Florida Democratic governor’s primary
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. In a bit of odd timing on the part of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, after five months of having no cabinet meetings, he called one Tuesday morning, forcing Nikki Fried to start her day at the Capitol, when she's heading to Ft. Lauderdale to watch the returns tonight.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
Election Results: Palm Beach County Federal, State & Local Races
Congressman Brian Mast easily fends off 3 challengers, another U.S. House district is too close to call, while two School Board races head to a run-off. In the other two, the incumbents win.
