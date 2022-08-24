This true freshman receiver has helped out Spector 'a lot'

Veterans learning from true freshman

Usually, it’s the other way around, but not in Clemson’s wide receiver room

In fact, Brannon Spector acknowledged as so, while speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s practice. The redshirt junior receiver, who has all but pretty much been named the team’s starter in the slot for the 2022 season, said that he’s learned a few things from Antonio Williams.

Spector was asked about some of the younger wide receivers in the slot like Williams, Will Taylor and Cole Turner, and immediately name-dropped the true freshman wideout out of Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High.

“I’m learning from them too,” Spector said following Tuesday’s practice. Antonio’s looking great. Watching some of his moves, he’s helping me out a lot. Him coming in here and pushing me.”

What has Spector picked up from Williams?

“Just the shiftiness,” Spector said. “He has a really good influence. He plays with low-pad level. It’s really hard to tell what’s his next move. Just his short area quickness. I mean, you can’t really learn from that, you kind of have to have that naturally. But, just the way he influences people and working different moves, he just does a really good job finding ways to get open.”

It’s a little bit of everything.

“It’s telling that he’s going somewhere, but he’s really not,” Spector said.

Spector’s comments on Williams, an Under Armour All-American, echo the praise that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney heaped on the true freshman .

Swinney said the smaller, shiftier Williams, at 6-0 and 180 pounds, has impressed with a versatile skill set that starts with being “quick as a cat.”

“Antonio is just a really smooth and a very knowledgeable, young player,” Swinney said. “He’s got a lot of good experience. He’s played ball at a high level in this state and he’s had a lot of success, and you see that in him. He’s still got to get stronger and we’ve still got to bring him along and he’s competing against some pretty good vets out here, but we’ve got a good group.”

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns as one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.