Parents head back to school at IWA

By Carlos Adamez
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
This week parents of students at Incarnate Word Academy will get a taste of what school life is like for their kids.

Tuesday evening the school held a Back-to-School night for parents of students in the school's elementary level.

They got to meet the teachers and PTO members.

Parents even had a chance to go into the classroom and take part in some of the work their children are working on during the day.

Later this week the school will hold similar events for parents of students in the school's middle and high school levels.

