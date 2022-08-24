Read full article on original website
Ashley Benson has a solution for anyone who loves the supermodel nails trend, but wants something a bit more unique. In a mirror selfie posted on Instagram on Aug. 24, the actor can be seen having a little self-care moment with her hair up and a face mask on, but her supermodel nails with a geometric twist are what really grabbed our attention.
When it comes to french-manicure designs, the limit does not exist. Jordyn Woods just proved that with her latest choice of nail art: a chrome french manicure. On Aug. 25, the model flaunted the style on Instagram; it included a sheer pink base on square-shaped nails with bronze chrome tips. "It's the real nails for me!!! Sheeesh ok I see my vitamins working," she wrote alongside a photo of her natural bare nails before revealing the edgy design.
While some celebrities are already welcoming fall with darker nail polish colors, Dua Lipa is still soaking up the summer vibes. The "Levitating" singer just traded in her futuristic birthday nails for a pastel french manicure we're itching to copy. The look features a milky neutral base on oval-shaped nails with light yellow, green, blue, purple, and pink tips. She shared a poolside photo on Instagram Stories to show off her colorful fingertips, writing, "and my lil summer mani," tagging a nail artist who goes by Klem Beauty Ibiza.
Izabel Goulart pulled out a head-turning ensemble for Tiffany & Co. “Yellow is the New Blue” event in Brazil on Thursday night. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Colombian singer and songwriter J Balvin and Brazilian actresses Bruna Marquezine and Camila Queiroz were also in attendance. Goulart made quite the entrance at the gathering, arriving in a velvet green gown by Bronx and Banco. The eye-catching number included a long-sleeve cropped top that had a plunging neckline, ruched detailing on the bust and criss cross straps on the bodice. While the skirt had a deep V-waistline and delicately swept the...
Lori Harvey embraced an unexpected silhouette for her most recent red carpet moment. Arriving at LA's Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" on Tuesday, August 23, the model and Skn by LH founder posed in a floor-sweeping, terry cloth hooded dress from Greg Lauren's spring 2015 collection.
Click here to read the full article. A mystery is afoot for the new season of “The Voice,” but it’s nothing the show’s judges can’t handle — at least, in a humorous promotional video for the upcoming program. Welcoming new judge Camila Cabello, the Instagram clip finds the “Don’t Go Yet” singer arriving on set in a bright red suit and large gold hoop earrings. Completing her outfit is a gold pendant necklace, as well as a set of red sandals with thin front straps and block heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height. The pair matches smoothly with the...
When Gabrielle Union stepped onto the Met Gala red Carpet back in May, everyone wanted to know who she was wearing (her dress was by Versace, of course). But they also wanted to know how she achieved her minimal yet impactful makeup look with full, sky-high lashes taking center stage. Unsurprisingly, Lancôme's best-selling Le 8 Hypnôse Mascara was used to create her look — and there's a sneaky way to buy it on sale.
If you're one of those people who pack up all their black knitwear and jeans for the hot summer months, Gigi Hadid just proved that you don't have to. On August 5, the model was photographed walking around NoHo in New York City wearing a sheer black cardigan with a pair of baggy, straight-leg grey jeans. She paired the casual look with a pair of grey converse, a statement chocker necklace, and oval-shaped black sunglasses.
Sydney Sweeney just donned a vintage, deep green Mugler dress to the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and wowed fans in the process! The Euphoria star, 24, stunned in a curve-hugging mini dress from the luxury French label— an off-the-shoulder piece with intricate sleeve detailing, belted, cinched waist emphasis, and a peplum-esque, thigh-skimming hemline.
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Tiffany Haddish has never been one to shy away from entertaining the masses or providing us with a good style moment.
A side-part renaissance is upon us, and Kim Kardashian is on board. Although the Skims founder frequently changes her length and hair color, she rarely ever strays from her trademark middle part, which has continued to gain popularity in recent months thanks to some lighthearted teasing from Gen Z. But while TikTok may see side parts as inherently dated, Kardashian looked chic and modern with hers in the photo she shared on Instagram.
Dua Lipa played the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary in a reptilian look that certainly turned heads. The performance took place on Wednesday, which was on day one of the festival. The “Levitating” singer captured the crowd’s attention with an Alaia bodysuit. Other exciting performances at the festival included Justin Bieber, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Steve Aoki. For the Lip’s look, the body suit featured a scaly snake like pattern in grey with a high neckline and no sleeves. The bodysuit was layered over black fishnets that gave the ensemble a grungy twist that was a departure from Lipa’s rather feminine street...
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
On Aug. 4, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself in a pair of Gucci briefs to announce her pregnancy, and ever since, the adorable family content has been flowing freely. Case in point: Teigen is currently vacationing in Italy with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles Stephens.
Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
"Clothing happens to be architecture of the body," Guo Pei's quote reads on a wall of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, where 80 of her dresses are on display until November. The "Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" exhibition unfolds like poetry; just a quick walkthrough will grip viewers with her level of artistry. To describe Pei simply as a fashion designer falls short of capturing the grandeur and technical prowess of her work. Borrowing freely from a multiplicity of sources — be it China's imperial past or the natural world or European architecture — Pei creates exquisitely crafted garments that intersect with fashion, performance art, and sculpture. And some of her pieces — like the Da Jin dress on view at the exhibit — take tens of thousands of hours to execute.
Meghan Markle is now a podcast host with her and Prince Harry's multiyear Spotify deal having come to fruition this week. With the release of "Archetypes" comes a string of style moments as the Duchess of Sussex promotes the new series. In a recent video posted on the Spotify Instagram...
