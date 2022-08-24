After playoff heartbreak, goal is simple for Estacada: ‘Go chase a state title’

By Mitchell Forde | Photo by Noah Peterson

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Estacada Rangers of the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference.

HEAD COACH

Andy Mott, 10th season (55-28)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 11-1 overall, 5-0 in Tri-Valley (lost in semifinals)

2021 (spring): 5-1 overall, 3-1 in Tri-Valley

2019: 6-4 overall, 2-3 in Tri-Valley (lost in first round)

2018: 8-2 overall, 4-1 in Tri-Valley (lost in quarterfinals)

ALL-LEAGUE PLAYERS DEPARTED

Jake Behrman, first team RB, first team LB

Devin Gotchall, first team OL, first team DL

Caleb McDonald, first team TE, second team DB

Hunter McDonald, second team RB, second team DB

Jake Sittner, honorable mention WR

Cameron Johnson, honorable mention WR

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cory James, QB/DB, sr.

James will be back behind center after an impressive junior campaign. He rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago, and he added nine touchdowns as a passer. That production made him the Tri-Valley offensive player of the year and earned him honorable mention all-state recognition. He’ll also likely start in the secondary.

“Throwing the football, running the football and just conducting our offense, he does a great job,” Mott said. “He’s a great athlete. … He brings a ton to the table on the field, and so this will be another big season for him.”

Waylon Riedel, RB/LB, sr.

James will be joined in the backfield by Riedel at fullback. The bruising runner scored eight touchdowns last season and could be in line for a larger workload after the departure of Jake Behrman. He also will lead the defense as its starting middle linebacker for the second year in a row.

“Waylon’s a downhill, physical brute,” Mott said. “His nickname is Tank, so that gives you an idea of kind of what he looks like.”

Tucker Jackson, RB/DB, sr.

Jackson will provide another weapon out of the backfield. Mott said the senior is a bit speedier and has more elusiveness than Riedel, making him an effective complement. Jackson also will receive playing time in the secondary. He intercepted three passes a season ago.

Dominic Nacoste, OL/DL, sr.

One of four returning starters on the offensive line, Nacoste will look to repeat as Tri-Valley offensive lineman of the year. The senior will anchor both lines of scrimmage as an offensive and a defensive tackle.

Cody White, OL/DL, sr.

White is another senior who is expected to start on the offensive line and defensive line. He was selected to the all-league first team as an offensive lineman last season.

Mariano Martinez, OL/DL, sr.

Martinez is back after starting at center last season. He earned second-team all-league honors as a junior.

Andrew Turner, OL/LB, sr.

The fourth returning starter on the offensive line, Turner has impressive mobility to go with his size. He also will play outside linebacker in the Rangers’ 3-4 defense.

“He’s just a super quick, athletic linebacker type kid that’s going to get after the quarterback but can also cover in space,” Mott said.

OUTLOOK

Estacada looked like it was on a march to the 4A state title a season ago, winning each of its first 11 games — 10 of them by double digits. The dream season died in the state semifinals at the hands of Marist Catholic.

The good news for the Rangers is that the majority of the starters from that team are back. And after experiencing playoff heartbreak, Mott said his group is more motivated than ever.

“They’re hungry for more, absolutely,” the reigning Tri-Valley coach of the year said. “So, it’s definitely on our minds, and it’s something that we’ve been thinking about all summer, and we’re excited to get back into it this fall and honestly go chase a state title.”

Estacada’s option offense, which averaged nearly 33 points per game last season, will once again be led by James at quarterback. James rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, and he added nine touchdowns as a passer en route to Tri-Valley offensive player of the year honors.

While the Rangers lost star tailback Jake Behrman, they bring back Riedel at fullback, whom Mott expects to play a big role on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Riedel found the end zone eight times last season. He will be joined in the backfield by Jackson and senior James Durand, players Mott said are threats both as runners and receivers. Completing the rushing attack will be a stout offensive line that returns four starters, all of whom earned all-league recognition.

“A lot of coaches will tell you, your team is going to go as your O-line goes,” Mott said. “Just having four guys return that were starters and a couple of guys in the mix that even played, having those guys coming back as starting guys — they’re not just anybody coming back. We’re bringing back some all-state and all-league guys.”

Many of those same faces lead an Estacada defense that held eight of 12 opponents to 14 points or fewer last season. Nacoste and White will be joined by senior Mark Youngberg on the interior of the Rangers’ defensive front, with Turner harassing opposing quarterbacks as an outside linebacker. Riedel will start at middle linebacker for the second year in a row. He led the team with 53 tackles last season.

“He’s the leader of our defense, for sure,” Mott said of Riedel. “I think he’s one of the best linebackers in the state. He’s going to be a big force in the middle for us and cleaning up anything.”

Mott said he hasn’t talked much with his players about how last season ended. He hasn’t needed to. This year’s Rangers squad knows what it wants to accomplish.

“It’s kind of one of those unspoken things,” he said. “Like everybody knows, it’s kind of the elephant in the room, that’s what we want to do. It’s just now, we’ve got to put the work in, and it’s going to be a tough road. There’s some really good teams out there, but these kids, I think they’re motivated after last season and that’s what they want to do.”

COACH SAID

“Usually, you have a senior group or something that makes it far, and maybe you get bumped out of the playoffs or something like that. But the reality with this group is that most of them are back from that season. So, I’ve seen a definite hunger. I think they’re excited to get back in the action and honestly go farther than we did last year and challenge for a state title.” — Andy Mott

