Wichita City Council members voted to approve a budget for city operations in 2023, but there were squabbles over revenue that led to a split vote. The dispute is over a Revenue Neutral Rate that is now required by the Kansas Legislature for local governments in their budget process. The rate is a mill levy that holds the gross amount of property taxes constant each year, regardless of changes in property valuations. The city’s mill levy has been unchanged for 28 years, but property tax revenue has been higher because of increases in valuation along with new construction and development.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO