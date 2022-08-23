Read full article on original website
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
Wichita School District Voters Will Decide On BOE Election Method
The Wichita school board is considering changing its election process. On Monday, board members voted 4-3 to let the public vote on November 1st whether school board members should be at-large or just represent a certain district. Under the current rules, all Wichita school board members are elected by voters district-wide.
Budget adopted for Sedgwick County for 2023, with pay raises for county employees
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to adopt a budget for county operations next year that will total over $497.5 million, and commissioners also voted to exceed a tax rate that would be considered revenue neutral to support the budget. A new state law requires local governments to vote to exceed...
Funeral services scheduled for state representative Gail Finney
Funeral services have been scheduled for State Representative Gail Finney of Wichita. Finney died August 20th at age 63 as she was working to recover from a kidney transplant. She had represented the 84th District in northeast Wichita since 2009. A wake will be held on Thursday, September 1st from...
Wichita City Council approves 2023 budget
Wichita City Council members voted to approve a budget for city operations in 2023, but there were squabbles over revenue that led to a split vote. The dispute is over a Revenue Neutral Rate that is now required by the Kansas Legislature for local governments in their budget process. The rate is a mill levy that holds the gross amount of property taxes constant each year, regardless of changes in property valuations. The city’s mill levy has been unchanged for 28 years, but property tax revenue has been higher because of increases in valuation along with new construction and development.
JTM Foods to Set-Up Wichita Facility
Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ’s Snack Pies, and has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in the ICT21 Industrial District. JTM Foods plans to hire 150 people within the next two years and invest $40 million in...
Man Sues in Sedgwick County Court Over Abortion Amendment, Demands Statewide Recount
A Kansas man is suing in Sedgwick County Court for a complete, statewide hand recount of the abortion question that appeared on August 2nd primary ballot. Kansas voters rejected the proposed amendment by a margin of 59% to 41% (or roughly 165,000 votes), thus keeping current abortion laws in place. A recent hand recount in 9 counties did not change that result. Fewer than 100 votes were changed in those counties out of the more than 500,000 that were cast.
Two injured in south Wichita dog attack
Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program
Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
