SBLive Sports announces digital content partnership with Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA)

 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY – Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs announced Tuesday that the AHSAA has partnered with nationally recognized Scorebook Live Inc. ( SBLive Sports ) to serve as the AHSAA’s official digital partner.

"We think Scorebook Live is going to help the AHSAA elevate its digital media information and meet its growing needs while providing a quick source for our schools and others wanting up-to-date information," Briggs said. "Scorebook Live will be an important asset for AHSAA team and contest information as we move forward."

As the AHSAA’s digital partner , SBLive Sports will be the official digital source for AHSAA scores , schedules, tournament brackets, gamecasts, live scoring and more beginning with the current 2022-2023 school year.

"Alabama is one of the best high school sports communities in the country," Dan Beach, founder and CEO of SBLive Sports, said. "We are committed to providing fans with exciting coverage, real-time scores, breaking news, and more while also making it easy for coaches and athletic directors to create and manage schedules, scores and rosters via our content sharing partnership with DragonFly Athletics."

"We hope that with the integration Scorebook Live has with DragonFly, this will take our sports to a new level in the digital media world," AHSAA Assistant Director Marvin Chou said. "Scorebook Live will be a great partner helping us showcase our member schools and their programs."

About SBLive Sports:

SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are provided with a suite of products that allow them to manage tournaments, teams, and leagues as well as live-score games across multiple sports in order to engage today’s sports fans and schools in a manner that they have come to expect from professional and collegiate sports organizations and media companies.

State
Alabama State
Ellsworth American

Sumner announces new athletic director

SULLIVAN — Sumner Memorial High School has named a new athletic director, who will step into the role right as the fall season gets underway. Spencer Allen, previously an assistant basketball coach at Gardiner High School, where he also spent a brief period as the assistant AD, has been approved by the Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Board to take the lead during this transitional period for Sumner athletics.
SULLIVAN, ME
Scorebook Live

Georgia Football Power 25: Week 1 rankings

The Georgia Power 25 has already had a major shakeup after the opening weekend of action, as previous No. 2 Buford has vaulted past Preseason No. 1 Grayson, after the Wolves impressive opening blowout of Thompson (Alabama) which opened at No. 11 nationally in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

