Isaiah Chisom, California 3-star linebacker, previews this weekend's college decision

This week, Chaminade High School (California) three-star linebacker Isaiah Chisom set a commitment date for Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound 'backer had previously announced a top five of California, Fresno State, Oregon State, USC and Utah, and indicated those remain his finalists.

In preparation of his decision, Chisom broke down each of his top five schools with SBLive Sports.

All five programs view him as an off-ball linebacker and he will arrive at his chosen college in June, as Chaminade does not allow early graduation.

Here's what he had to say about each of his finalists.

California : “I know Cal has been down for awhile, but they are just missing a couple of pieces to be one of those big schools to compete. There is something different and special about being part of a team when they are in their building phase, not when they are already at the top. So it would be really cool to be a part of something like that.”

Fresno State : “I know it’s a Mountain West school, but I really like the coaches there. We have a really good relationship. When I went up there for their Junior Day, it was really cool to talk to them.”

Oregon State : “it was a good different experience when I went up there. I’d never been to Oregon. Being able to talk to people outside of the football program about why they love Oregon State and live in Corvallis... it was a really fresh and good place to be.”

USC : “You don’t need to sell anything with USC. I’m from here. It’s a big school and they are going places. It’s a great opportunity to play with some of the best players in the country.”

Utah : “They are really good at developing linebackers. They had Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. They’ve been producing linebackers and they were the Pac-12 champs, so they are really a no-brainer.”

Junior season highlights