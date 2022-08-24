ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

One with life-threatening injuries after Gilroy shooting

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

GILROY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A shooting in Gilroy on Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries, the Gilroy Police Department said . Police responded to the shooting just after 3:00 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park, which is located at 7049 Miller Avenue.

The victim was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, police said. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been identified.

The shooting is being investigated by GPD. Anyone with information is asked to call GPD’s Corporal Thomas Larkin at (408) 846-0330.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

