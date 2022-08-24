ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cape Cod Pizza Man To Be On TV Special Alongside Jennifer Hudson

Buzzards Bay business owner Josh Lowden took a leap of faith in 2020 and decided to follow his heart by leaving his 9-to-5 job and opening a mobile pizza shop. Two years later, he will be featured alongside singer and actress Jennifer Hudson in a special on WCVB to talk about drastic career changes, and his story is sure to inspire.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Strong thunderstorms affect parts of Cape Cod

For the second day in a row flooding is occurring across part of Cape Cod as too much of a good thing comes too fast. Bourne firefighters responded to several reports of flooded basements. Bourne Police posted this photo of flooding in the Shore Road area:. The evening commute on...
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!

TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times!
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers

Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
