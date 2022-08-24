Read full article on original website
Related
KRMG
Police: 4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts
Police: 4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts Investigators have not yet released the names or the relationship between the four people. (NCD)
Cape Cod Pizza Man To Be On TV Special Alongside Jennifer Hudson
Buzzards Bay business owner Josh Lowden took a leap of faith in 2020 and decided to follow his heart by leaving his 9-to-5 job and opening a mobile pizza shop. Two years later, he will be featured alongside singer and actress Jennifer Hudson in a special on WCVB to talk about drastic career changes, and his story is sure to inspire.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
capecod.com
Strong thunderstorms affect parts of Cape Cod
For the second day in a row flooding is occurring across part of Cape Cod as too much of a good thing comes too fast. Bourne firefighters responded to several reports of flooded basements. Bourne Police posted this photo of flooding in the Shore Road area:. The evening commute on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Woman that went on violent rampage that severely injured her girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
ABC6.com
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
KRMG
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home
Police: Utah boy, 9, finds mother dead after sister hears gunfire in home The girl told police she heard a “boom” coming from the couple’s locked bedroom, where they were arguing. (NCD)
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!
TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times!
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Boston Globe
46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers
Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
Comments / 0