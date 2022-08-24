Paul Rudd joins season 3 of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Paul Rudd is known for many of his movies and most recently his role as Scott Lang in "Antman."

Now, he's adding another role to his already impressive resume and that's for the Hulu original, "Only Murderers in the Building."

Hulu confirmed to Variety that Rudd will be joining season three and will be working alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

He did make a cameo in the season two finale, playing a Broadway star.

In a statement, co-creator John Hoffman said Rudd's character is "a clear source of many upcoming questions" and "someone we clearly want to know more about," promising many twists still to come.