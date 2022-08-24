Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
thecomedybureau.com
Cuba Libre (in NYC)
Come see comedians from Comedy Central, the Tonight Show, Conan, and more on the shore of the Gowanus Canal!. Drinks will be available during the show for donation.
thecomedybureau.com
Kevin & Kevin’s Wacky Shack! (in NYC)
Dubbed “one of the best shows in New York” by every comedian that has performed, Wacky Shack was by far Brooklyn’s best-kept secret over the past year. Nestled in a backyard behind a bodega in the heart of Bushwick, a descriptor which is beyond cliche, this independently run comedy show has never advertised yet always sells out. Produced and hosted by longtime friends and comedy veterans Kevin Casey White and Kevin O’Brien, Wacky Shack is bringing it’s signature house party style back to 2022!
thecomedybureau.com
Savage (in NYC)
Savage Comedy is every Wednesday night at Logan’s Run in Park Slope. Named one of the Best Comedy Shows in Brooklyn by Vulture and Splitsider. Enjoy some of the funniest NYC comedy notables as you were meant to: for free in a Brooklyn bar basement (it has windows, it’s nice!)!
thecomedybureau.com
Drule (in NYC)
DRULE is an outdoor comedy show, produced by Brittany Cardwell and Claire Alexander. Join us at a Brooklyn rooftop or cool yard at 8:30PM ET for a lineup of funny comics that happen to be mostly women!. Line-up for 8/25:. Maddy Smith. Andre Thompson. Dara Jemmott. Laura Rankin. Rylan Sylvester.
thecomedybureau.com
Pick of the Day: Matt Rogers Special Taping (in NYC) 8/27
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Matt Rogers‘ taping for his musical comedy special Have You Heard of Christmas?, accompanied by musical comedy wizard Henry Koperski, at Joe’s Pub is sold out (that includes the rehearsal from this past weekend). Rogers’ repertoire of holiday music might be the most fun holiday comedy numbers we’ve ever heard (and one of the only things we look forward to during the holidays for years now).
thecomedybureau.com
Young Ethel’s (in NYC)
Sign-up in advance with Val “boderpa” Bodurtha on 1st and 3rd tuesdays and Matt Vita on 2nd and 4th tuesdays.
thecomedybureau.com
Feel the News (in NYC w/Livestream)
Host Marcela Onyango is a radical lefty who will humorously tell you whether you should be mad, glad, or sad about news while very funny comedians keep you laughing. In addition to very funny comedians, this month there will be a special guest who will tell us what we need to do to live in a world with free abortions!
